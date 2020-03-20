COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB coaches get creative in recruiting during dead period

With the sports world on pause due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s also put the pause on recruiting for UTPB athletics.

The NCAA implemented a recruiting dead period until April 15, meaning that there is no in-person recruiting or home visits during that time.

Coaches are still allowed to use social media and phone calls to communicate with recruits and that technology is what men’s basketball coach Josh Newman is using to try and build his roster for next season.

“In terms of recruiting and building your program, this is the most important time for us,” Newman said. “We have kids coming to campus for visits and we’re either doing home visits or evaluating players but everything obviously is stopped.

“We’re just trying to be creative. It’s just a little unique and more challenging compared to year’s past.”

One of the ways that the basketball programs have tried to stay ahead is by arranging virtual tours of campus via Face Time and other forms of social media.

It’s a tool both Newman and women’s basketball coach Rae Boothe have implemented into their respective recruiting pitches that still allows players the chance to get an idea of life on campus.

“We’re going to use it as an opportunity to be innovative and think outside the box,” Boothe said. “What we’re missing during this time with no official visits is that to face-to-face time and that’s crucial because you get to see what they’re about.”

Another challenge that both coaches have to contend with is around eligibility.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that student-athletes in Division II spring sports would not lose a year of eligibility after their seasons were canceled due to the outbreak.

The National Junior College Athletic Association came out with a similar ruling earlier this week, but it has not yet been determined if the same will apply to Division I athletes.

The NCAA announced Friday said that decision would come March 30.

Both Newman and Boothe said that it doesn’t affect the list of who they recruit too much, but can have an impact on those student-athletes making those decisions.

“Everything is just pushed back and I don’t think kids are going to make a decision as early,” Newman said. “As soon as we’re allowed to get back out there and bring kids to campus, it could get a little chaotic.”

Boothe agreed with that sentiment and added that those established relationships are going to be even more important during the uncertain time.

“With the eligibility thing, we want to assume that they’ll all be eligible and operate that way,” she said. “We don’t want to wait until August and you do need a backup plan for that.”

It’s a different ball game for baseball coach Brian Reinke, who had the Falcons’ season canceled after 22 games.

UTPB baseball had eight seniors on its 2020 roster and in light of the NCAA’s ruling, he said that there are still plenty of unknowns about what might happen next.

“That remains to be seen,” Reinke said. “We’ve talked with our seniors and there’s a lot of logistics you have to go through.”

Among the logistical issues are scholarship money and whether a student wants to keep playing or move on to the next chapter of their lives.

Reinke added that there are still a lot of unknowns to work through and there probably won’t be answers for a while. He said that those who already signed with the program will have those agreements honored.

For now, however, the top priority revolves around the health and well-being of his players.

“The most important thing for us was to make sure everyone is getting home safely before we even want those guys to make a decision,” he said. “There’s just so many things we have to figure out.

“If our seniors want to come back, we’d love to have them back, but we’ll support them either way.”