  • September 7, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps pair of Saturday matches - Odessa American: Sports

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps pair of Saturday matches

Box Scores

Odessa College def. Eastfield College

25-14, 25-16, 25-6

At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 3, Emery Judkins 5, Carol Santana 5, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 9, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyric Love 3, Maria Rodrigues 7, Lexi Parrish 3.

Blocks — Odessa College: Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3.5, Lexi Parrish 1, Maria Rodrigues 0.5, Savannah Marenco 0.5, Carol Santana 0.5

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 13, Marina De La Rosa 12, Faith Sanchez 3, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 5, Savannah Marenco 10, Emery Judkins 1, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Marina De La Rosa 6, Vanessa Colling 3, Faith Sanchez 12, Maria Rodrigues 1, Lexi Parrish 2.

Aces — Odessa College: Vanessa Colling 3, Faith Sanchez 2, Savannah Marenco 1.

Records

Odessa College: 7-0.

 

Odessa College def. Lee College

25-21, 25-12, 25-22

 At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Lexi Parrish 13, Emery Judkins 8, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 8, Savannah Marenco 4, Carol Santana 1, Lyric Love 3, Summer Ah Choy 1, Faith Sanchez 1.

Blocks — Odessa College: Lyric Love 5.5, Lexi Parrish 3.5, Emery Judkins 1.5, Savannah Marenco 1, Maria Rodrigues 0.5, Carol Santana 0.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 21, Marina De La Rosa 17, Maria Rodrigues 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Faith Sanchez 11, Savannah Marenco 7, Marina De La Rosa 7, Summer Ah Choy 6, Carol Santana 4, Vanessa Colling 4, Maria Rodrigues 2, Lexi Parrish 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Faith Sanchez 2, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Savannah Marenco 1.

Records

Odessa College: 8-0.

 

Posted: Saturday, September 7, 2019 7:57 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps pair of Saturday matches OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team continued its blistering start to the season, sweeping both Eastfield College (25-14, 25-16, 25-6) and Lee College (25-21, 25-12, 25-22) during the final day of the Wrangler Volleyball Classic Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Lady Wranglers (8-0) with 17 kills over both matches while Summer Ah Choy and Marina De La Rosa compiled 34 and 29 assists, respectively. Faith Sanchez and Savannah Marceno had 23 and 17 digs, respectively, for Odessa College.

The Lady Wranglers finished 4-0 over the weekend, winning two matches Friday in sweeps over Vernon College (25-15, 25-11, 25-17) and Temple College (25-17, 25-15, 29-27).

Odessa College opens up WJCAC play on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Frank Phillips College.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, September 7, 2019 7:57 pm.

