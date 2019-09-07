COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps pair of Saturday matches

The Odessa College volleyball team continued its blistering start to the season, sweeping both Eastfield College (25-14, 25-16, 25-6) and Lee College (25-21, 25-12, 25-22) during the final day of the Wrangler Volleyball Classic Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Lady Wranglers (8-0) with 17 kills over both matches while Summer Ah Choy and Marina De La Rosa compiled 34 and 29 assists, respectively. Faith Sanchez and Savannah Marceno had 23 and 17 digs, respectively, for Odessa College.

The Lady Wranglers finished 4-0 over the weekend, winning two matches Friday in sweeps over Vernon College (25-15, 25-11, 25-17) and Temple College (25-17, 25-15, 29-27).

Odessa College opens up WJCAC play on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Frank Phillips College.