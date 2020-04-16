COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB's Hoad, Bishop earn conference honors

UTPB’s Chris Hoad and Sydney Bishop were named to the Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance All-Conference Team announced Thursday.

The team recognizes student-athletes’ work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership and growth and is voted on by the conference’s performance staff.

Hoad, from Leander, completed his collegiate football career in November by leading the nation in tackles and being named to All-Conference, All-Region and All-American teams.

Bishop, from Millington, Mich., is a freshman on the Falcons’ softball team and had a .400 batting average with one home run, two doubles and six RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season.