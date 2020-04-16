  • April 16, 2020

COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB's Hoad, Bishop earn conference honors - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB's Hoad, Bishop earn conference honors

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:20 pm

COLLEGE SPORTS: UTPB's Hoad, Bishop earn conference honors OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

UTPB’s Chris Hoad and Sydney Bishop were named to the Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance All-Conference Team announced Thursday.

The team recognizes student-athletes’ work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership and growth and is voted on by the conference’s performance staff.

Hoad, from Leander, completed his collegiate football career in November by leading the nation in tackles and being named to All-Conference, All-Region and All-American teams.

Bishop, from Millington, Mich., is a freshman on the Falcons’ softball team and had a .400 batting average with one home run, two doubles and six RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:20 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
83°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: S at 19mph
Feels Like: 83°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 53°
Mainly cloudy, windy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 59°/Low 44°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]