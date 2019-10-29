HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Permian notebook for Oct. 29

With a spot in the 6A state playoffs now secured, the Permian football team turns its attention to its penultimate regular season game.

The Panthers (5-3 overall, 3-0 in District 2-6A) travel to Wolfforth for a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest against the Frenship Tigers.

But if it hasn’t already been obvious, this Frenship football team is anything but what it has been in recent years.

The Tigers (6-2, 2-1) have been riding a strong wave this season as they try to close in on a state playoff appearance that before the season would’ve been a surprise as they reverse the fortune of last year’s 3-7, 0-5 showing.

But Frenship’s run has not come as a surprise to Permian head coach Jeff Ellison. The Panthers enter this week’s contest fresh off a 62-0 shutout against the Midland High Bulldogs.

“Our mindset is that we’ve addressed to the players that we have to be focused on the Frenship Tigers,” Ellison said. “We have to be focused on the future and we can’t be looking back in the past. We have to be prepared for a tough district opponent in Frenship.”

The Tigers, coached by Jay Northcutt, are coming off a 65-21 victory against Odessa High last week at Ratliff Stadium.

“Permian is a tough team,” Northcutt said. “Coach Ellison does a great job with the program and he’s got them playing really well right now. They’re always a big, physical team with a lot of athleticism. I know it’s going to be a tough competition but it’s one that we’re looking forward to.”

Frenship’s other district win came in a 33-0 victory over the Bulldogs on Oct. 18 at Wolfforth.

“That staff has been there for three years and they’ve done a great job,” Ellison said of Frenship’s coaching staff. “They have a great program. Those coaches have done a lot with that team and it’s now starting to show. Defensively, they’ve been pretty good. They have a good quarterback. They also have a good running back and some good skill receivers. They have a lot of talented players. They’re a handful and they’ll be a challenge, especially going up to Lubbock to play them.

“I think they’re more explosive on offense. They have been pretty good on offense in the past, but they’ve had some injuries on the offensive side. Their quarterback has been able to start for them in every game. Their explosiveness on offense is really what stands out the most for them.”

>> DEFENSIVE SHUTOUT: Against Midland High, the Panthers’ defense posted its second shutout of the season. It was also Permian’s second in the last three weeks with the other one coming against crosstown rival Odessa High 24-0 on Oct. 11.

Against the Bulldogs, the Panthers recorded two touchdowns on the defensive side.

“They’ve continued to get better each week,” Ellison said. “When you’re able to get points on the defensive side, that’s great for your football team. It’s exciting. Those kids don’t get to carry the ball a lot but seeing them score touchdowns was definitely great.”

>> SECOND STRINGERS: After Permian took a 49-0 halftime lead, the Panthers sent a number of their backups in the game for the second half.

“It was good,” Ellison said. “Any time those guys are practicing, they’re practicing very hard. They don’t get as much playing time as some of the other guys, but anytime that they can go in and get some experience it’s good for them and it’s good for our football program. It helps to create some depth for our team.”

>> SUBVARSITY: The Permian subvarsity teams went a combined 4-0 last week against Midland High.

The Permian JV Black came away with a 47-14 win over the Midland JV Purple, while the Permian JV White came out on top 28-14 against Midland JV White.

The Permian Freshmen White posted a 40-22 win over Midland Freshen White, while the Permian Freshmen Black won 22-6 against Midland Freshman Purple.