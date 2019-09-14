COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies to knock off Pittsburg State

LUBBOCK The UTPB volleyball team was in a close battle all afternoon but the Falcons prevailed in the end by defeating Pittsburg (Kan.) State in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13) Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Falcons (7-1) were able to erase a 2-1 deficit and close out the Chap Classic winning three out of their four matches. Isela Murillo led UTPB with 16 kills and added 11 digs and a block. Kiera Grando and Analise Lucio contributed 26 and 20 assists, respectively in the victory. Erika Ivkov led Pittsburg State with 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks.