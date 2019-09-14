  • September 14, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies to knock off Pittsburg State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies to knock off Pittsburg State

Box Score

UTPB def. Pittsburg State

25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13 

At Rip Griffin Center, Lubbock

Kills — UTPB: Isela Murrillo 16, Travana Matthews 12, Skyler Friel 11, Stephanie Sanchez 8, Aquincia Strambler 7, Maycee Barker 4, Netanya Allison 2, Analise Lucio 1, Sarah Vasquez 1. Pittsburg State: Erika Ivkov 15, Meg Auten 12, Morgan Henning 10, Hope White 10, Emily Regier 5, Claire Sandvig 4, Laura Willoughby 3.

Blocks — UTPB: Travana Matthews 4.5, Stephanie Sanchez 2, Aquincia Strambler 2, Skyler Friel 1.5. Stephanie Sanchez 2, Isela Murillo 0.5, Netanya Allison 0.5.  Pittsburg State: Claire Sandvig 2.5, Emily Regier 2.5, Erika Ivkov 1, Morgan Henning 0.5, Meg Auten 0.5.

Assists — UTPB: Kiera Granado 26, Analise Lucio 20, Sarah Vasquez 3, Megan Ashton 2, Isela Murillo 1, Skyer Firel 1, Stephanie Sanchez 1, Lanai Hurd 1. Pittsburg State: Brianna Richard 29, Laura Willoughby 17, Marissa Bates 5, Morgan Henning 2.

Digs — UTPB: Sarah Vasquez 19, Isela Murrillo 11, Kiera Granado 10, Megan Ashton 10, Analise Lucio 9, Lanai Hurd 5, Aquincia Strambler 5, Travana Matthew 4, Stephanie Sanchez 3, Skyler Friel 2, Marissa Aguilar 2, Netanya Allison 1. Pittsburg State: Laura Willoughby 19, Marissa Bates 16, Addison Weybrew 15, Erika Ivkov 13, Morgan Henning 7, Brianna Richard 7, Hope White 4, Moyra Zulaica Casillas 3, Claire Sandvig 2, Meg Auten 2, Emily Reiger 1.

Aces — UTPB: Skyler Friel 3, Lanai Hurd 2, Travana Matthews 1. Pittsburg State: Erika Ivkov 2, Morgan Henning 1

Records

UTPB 7-1; Pittsburg State 5-3.

Posted: Saturday, September 14, 2019 7:42 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies to knock off Pittsburg State OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The UTPB volleyball team was in a close battle all afternoon but the Falcons prevailed in the end by defeating Pittsburg (Kan.) State in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13) Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Falcons (7-1) were able to erase a 2-1 deficit and close out the Chap Classic winning three out of their four matches. Isela Murillo led UTPB with 16 kills and added  11 digs and a block. Kiera Grando and Analise Lucio contributed 26 and 20 assists, respectively in the victory. Erika Ivkov led Pittsburg State with 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks.

UTPB returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

