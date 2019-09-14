COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB rallies to knock off Pittsburg State

LUBBOCK The UTPB volleyball team was in a close battle all afternoon but the Falcons prevailed in the end by defeating Pittsburg (Kan.) State in five sets (25-22, 22-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-13) Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center.
The Falcons (7-1) were able to erase a 2-1 deficit and close out the Chap Classic winning three out of their four matches. Isela Murillo led UTPB with 16 kills and added 11 digs and a block. Kiera Grando and Analise Lucio contributed 26 and 20 assists, respectively in the victory. Erika Ivkov led Pittsburg State with 15 kills, 13 digs and two blocks.
UTPB returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, N.M.
