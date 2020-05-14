  • May 14, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 15 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1964: The Permian baseball team was getting ready to host Abilene Cooper in a key District 2-4A contest. The Panthers were 7-4 in district play, a game behind co-leaders San Angelo and Midland Lee. Cooper was 4-7 in district and sitting in sixth place.

>> 1981: The Midland Cubs slammed three Tulsa pitchers for 13 hits in their 7-0 win in Texas League action at Cubs Stadium. There were two separate fights, both caused by errant pitches. Right fielder Tom Grant of the Cubs and Tulsa pitcher Mike Roberts started the first battle, while Drillers’ outfield Mel Barrow and Cubs’ hurler Tom Milner were key performers in the second. … The Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets 102-91 to earn their 14th NBA title.

>> 1991: Jackson (Miss.) defeated the Midland Angels, 15-6, in Texas League Action. The game marked Midland’s 23rd loss in the last 32 games and was its 10th loss in the previous 13. … Sonya Pritchett of Barton County Community College set a new record in the heptathlon at Odessa College, breaking the standard that had been set the previous year by Odessa College’s Angie Brown. Pritchett’s 3,119 points through four events eclipsed Angie Brown’s first day 3,117 set in 1990. … The Seminole baseball team ended Kermit’s season with a 13-12 victory at Yellow Jackets Field. The Indians moved a step closer to wrapping up the District 3-3A runner-up spot with the win. Brownfield took the district title.

>> 2002: The Odessa Jackalopes met with Central Hockey League officials about possible suggestions to changes to the league including having two officials call playoff games while other suggestions included increasing roster sizes and salary cap, random drug testing and the role of minor officials. … The Dallas Mavericks were eliminated from the NBA playoffs with a 114-101 loss to Sacramento, losing the series 4-1.

