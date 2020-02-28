WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers fall to South Plains College in regular season finale

  • February 28, 2020

Box Score

WOMEN

South Plains College 72, Odessa College 52

ODESSA COLLEGE (22-7 overall, 11-2 WJCAC)

Arielle Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Okako Adika 8-14 6-6 26, Sofia Persson 2-2 1-2 5, Geovana Lopes 3-10 0-0 6, Jordan Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Sasha Schoenborn 0-0 0-0 0, Nokoia White 1-7 2-2 4, Jenyff Moura 3-8 1-1 7, Maria Guimaraes 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-50 10-11 52.

SOUTH PLAINS COLLEGE (28-1, 12-1)

Ruth Koang 2-6 1-2 5, Caroline Germond 8-12 0-1 16, Johanna Teder 6-8 0-2 16, Sarah Shematsi 7-17 0-0 17, Asia McCoy 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Hunter 3-7 0-0 8, Oceane Robin 0-1 0-0 0, Ka’lia Smith 5-10 0-2 10. Totals 31-62 1-7 72.

Odessa College 14 5 23 10 — 52

South Plains 18 10 24 20 — 72

3-Point goals — Odessa College 4-9 (Adika 4-5, White 0-1, Moura 0-3), South Plains College 9-16 (Germond 0-1, Teder 4-5, Shematsi 3-6, Hunter 2-4). Total fouls — Odessa College: 11, South Plains College 12. Fouled out — Odessa College (Guimaraes). Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 35 (Adika 10), South Plains College 32 (Koang 7). Assists — Odessa College 10 (Persson 4), South Plains College 13 (Teder 4).

Posted: Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:03 pm

LEVELLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball team was unable to clinch a share of the Western Junior College Athletic Association regular season title as the Lady Wranglers fell to first place South Plains College 72-52 at the Texan Dome Thursday.

The Lady Wranglers (22-8 overall, 11-3 WJCAC) did clinch the No. 2 seed after Midland College defeated New Mexico Junior College as well Thursday. South Plains (29-1, 13-1) won the conference title outright.

Odessa College was led by 26 points from Okako Adika while Jenyff Moura added seven for the Lady Wranglers.

South Plains College was led by Sarah Shematsi’s 17 points while Johanna Teder and Caroline Germond each had 16.

Both teams turn their attention to the Region V Tournament that starts March 4 in Abilene.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , on Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:03 pm.

