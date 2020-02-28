WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers fall to South Plains College in regular season finale

LEVELLAND The Odessa College women’s basketball team was unable to clinch a share of the Western Junior College Athletic Association regular season title as the Lady Wranglers fell to first place South Plains College 72-52 at the Texan Dome Thursday.

The Lady Wranglers (22-8 overall, 11-3 WJCAC) did clinch the No. 2 seed after Midland College defeated New Mexico Junior College as well Thursday. South Plains (29-1, 13-1) won the conference title outright.

Odessa College was led by 26 points from Okako Adika while Jenyff Moura added seven for the Lady Wranglers.

South Plains College was led by Sarah Shematsi’s 17 points while Johanna Teder and Caroline Germond each had 16.

Both teams turn their attention to the Region V Tournament that starts March 4 in Abilene.