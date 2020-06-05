  • June 5, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 6 Memories

LOOKING BACK: June 6 Memories

Posted: Friday, June 5, 2020 5:21 pm

Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1950: The Odessa High baseball team had to wait an extra day to play its state semifinal game against Laredo Martin after heavy rains washed out the first day of play in the state tournament. Both teams were scheduled to play at Disch Field in Austin. … The Odessa Oilers regained their winning form with a 10-7 victory against Ballinger.

>> 1973: The Permian Basin was well-represented in the state baseball tournament. The Pecos baseball team began its quest for a state title with a semifinal game against La Grange at Austin Reagan High School. The Eagles locked their spot in the state tournament with 6-3 and 10-8 victories against Lamesa in the regional final. It was Pecos’ first trip to the state tournament in school history. … Midland High was getting ready to face San Antonio Lee in the Class 4A semifinals. … Kermit head football coach and athletic director Charles Topinka announced the hiring of Ronnie McDonald as the new head basketball coach. … The Odessa College golf team remained in the thick of the competition after the first round of the NJCAA National Championship in Roswell, N.M. The Wranglers (289) sat in second place, four strokes behind Miami-Dade.

>> 1991: The Van Horn baseball team began its run at the UIL State Baseball tournament. The Eagles (19-3) faced Elkhart (23-5) in the semifinals in Austin. … The NJCAA men’s golf tournament continued at Midland’s Green Tree Country Club. Midland College remained four-strokes behind leader Brevard Community College. … The Chicago Bulls pulled even with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA finals, winning 107-86 in Game 2.

>> 2002: The Midland RockHounds were dealt a 10-6 loss by Tulsa in Texas League action. The loss was the second for Midland’s left-hander John Rheinecker who fell to 2-2. The Drillers rocked him for 10 hits and eight runs.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Friday, June 5, 2020 5:21 pm. | Tags: , , ,

