COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers remain unbeaten with sweep against Saints

The Odessa College baseball team continued its hot start to the season Friday with a sweep over Seward County Community College at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (8-0 overall) defeated the Saints (0-6) 7-5 in Game 1 and 9-5 in Game 2.

Ivan Melendez homered in both games for Odessa College, while T.J. Tomlinson had four hits, including a home run and a triple over the two games.

Odessa College continues its homestand with a doubleheader against Colby Community College starting at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.