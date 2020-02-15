  • February 15, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers remain unbeaten with sweep against Saints

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Wranglers remain unbeaten with sweep against Saints

Odessa College 7-9, Seward County Community College 5-5

GAME 1

Seward.......... 201  110     0   —     5      9     0

Odessa.......... 200  500      x   —     7    11     0

Joseph Wolf, Steven Craddock and Wyatt Grant. Nick Ellis, Randall Blanscett (5), Noah Brown (7) and Giulio Monello. W — Ellis. L — Wolf. Sv — Brown (1). 2B — Seward County Community College: Zane Alexander, Grant. Odessa College: Bryce Foutz, Ivan Melendez. 3B — Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson. HR — Odessa College: Melendez, Lennin Ashby.

GAME 2

Seward.......... 003  001 001   —     5    11     3

Odessa.......... 121  220  01x   —     9    10     1

Peter Goldy, Cory Didier (5) and Jonathan Cantu. Collin Horton, Tyler Richardson (7), Brayden Kennard (8) and Garrett Bodine (9). W — Horton. L — #11. 2B — Seward County Community College: AJ Folds, Wyatt Grant, Evan Truelson. Odessa College: Sean Stephens. 3B — Odessa College: Lennin Ashby. HR — Odessa College: TJ Tomlinson, Ivan Melendez, Luis Gonzalez, Giulio Monello.

Records — Seward County Community College 0-6; Odessa College 8-0.

The Odessa College baseball team continued its hot start to the season Friday with a sweep over Seward County Community College at Wrangler Field.

The Odessa College baseball team continued its hot start to the season Friday with a sweep over Seward County Community College at Wrangler Field.

The Wranglers (8-0 overall) defeated the Saints (0-6) 7-5 in Game 1 and 9-5 in Game 2.

Ivan Melendez homered in both games for Odessa College, while T.J. Tomlinson had four hits, including a home run and a triple over the two games.

Odessa College continues its homestand with a doubleheader against Colby Community College starting at noon Saturday at Wrangler Field.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

