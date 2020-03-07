GIRLS SOCCER: Permian gets well-earned tie against Wolfforth Frenship

It wasn’t the victory that Permian girls soccer coach Chad Peterson was looking for against Wolfforth Frenship.

It was, perhaps, the chink in the armor that the rest of District 2-6A had been waiting for since the Lady Tigers joined the district ranks for the 2017 season.

Permian held Wolfforth Frenship without a goal for the first time in district competition as the teams played to a 0-0 tie Friday on the Ratliff Stadium turf field.

“Overall I think that was an awfully good result against a quality team that’s been owning this district,” Peterson said. “I can’t remember the last time someone has taken points away from the girls side at Frenship, so I’m glad it’s us.

“I wish we could have had all four of them, but that’s a big two points. That’s big for us in the home stretch of the season.”

The draw moved the Lady Panthers to 15-6-3 overall, 3-3-2 in district, good for 14 points solidifying their hold on fourth place and the final playoff berth with two games remaining in the regular season.

The Lady Tigers, who had won 37 consecutive district matches, now are 12-0-3, 7-0-1 and lead the district race by six points (30-24) over Midland High.

Both team had chances early in the first half, but were unable to find the net as Permian’s Maria Vasquez and Frenship’s Lexi Jackson were able to make the necessary saves

Just past the midway point of the opening half, Frenship’s Ally Holder fired a shot on net from 35 yards away that forced Vasquez to leap to tip the ball over the crossbar.

When Vasquez landed, she injured her knee and had to be helped off the field. She was replaced b y Saraih Perez, who never missed a beat.

“We were going to put Perez in in the second half, anyway, and it’s a little unfortunate that Maria tweaked her knee like that,” Peterson said. “Both goalkeepers stood up big when they had to and a little luck here and that never hurts either.”

