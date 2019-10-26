  • October 26, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Permian - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Permian

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Midland High def. Permian 25-13, 25-16, 25-22

At Midland HS

Kills — Permian: Lauren Lucas 10, Nyxalee Munoz 5, Cianna Harris 3, Noemi Marquez 2, Bethanie Fierro 2.

Blocks — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 1.5, Noemi Marquez 0.5.

Assists — Permian: Makenzie Watson 11, Denali Cardenas 7, Natalia Abila 3.

Digs — Permian: Lauren Lucas 13, Makenzie Watson 10, Natalia Abila 6, Nyxalee Munoz 4, Julie Franco 4, Analise Lopez 2, Denali Cardenas 2, Bethanie Fierro 1, Anyssa Cruz 1.

Aces — Permian: Lauren Lucas 2, Makenzie Watson 1, Noemi Marquez 1, Anyssa Cruz 1.

Records

Permian 16-21, 2-7; Midland High 20-17, 6-3.

Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 11:40 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Permian OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MIDLAND Midland High kept pace in the District 2-6A volleyball race Friday with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 victory against Permian at Bulldog Gymnasium.

Permian (16-21 overall, 2-7 district) was led by Lauren Lucas with 10 kills and 13 digs. Nyxalee Munoz had five kills and 1.5 blocks for the Lady Panthers, while Makenzie Watson had 11 assists and 10 digs.

Midland High (20-17, 6-3) moved into a tie for second place in the district standings with Midland Lee.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , on Friday, October 25, 2019 11:40 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
35°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: WNW at 4mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 77°/Low 46°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 85°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]