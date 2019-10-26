Permian P logo
- Midland High def. Permian 25-13, 25-16, 25-22
-
At Midland HS
Kills — Permian: Lauren Lucas 10, Nyxalee Munoz 5, Cianna Harris 3, Noemi Marquez 2, Bethanie Fierro 2.
Blocks — Permian: Nyxalee Munoz 1.5, Noemi Marquez 0.5.
Assists — Permian: Makenzie Watson 11, Denali Cardenas 7, Natalia Abila 3.
Digs — Permian: Lauren Lucas 13, Makenzie Watson 10, Natalia Abila 6, Nyxalee Munoz 4, Julie Franco 4, Analise Lopez 2, Denali Cardenas 2, Bethanie Fierro 1, Anyssa Cruz 1.
Aces — Permian: Lauren Lucas 2, Makenzie Watson 1, Noemi Marquez 1, Anyssa Cruz 1.
Records
Permian 16-21, 2-7; Midland High 20-17, 6-3.
Posted: Friday, October 25, 2019 11:40 pm
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Midland High sweeps Permian
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
MIDLAND Midland High kept pace in the District 2-6A volleyball race Friday with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 victory against Permian at Bulldog Gymnasium.
Permian (16-21 overall, 2-7 district) was led by Lauren Lucas with 10 kills and 13 digs. Nyxalee Munoz had five kills and 1.5 blocks for the Lady Panthers, while Makenzie Watson had 11 assists and 10 digs.
Midland High (20-17, 6-3) moved into a tie for second place in the district standings with Midland Lee.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
OA Varsity,
Prepsports,
Volleyball,
Teams,
Midland High,
Permian
on
Friday, October 25, 2019 11:40 pm.