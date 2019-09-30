COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College in contention after opening day

The Odessa College golf team just sits one shot back of the team lead after the first 36 holes of the RJGA South Central Fall Preview at the UNM Championship Course.

The Wranglers fired a two-day total of 574 (287-287) and are one shot back of Dixie State (288-285—573) entering the final 18 holes Tuesday.

Sung Park (69-72—141) is tied for fifth individually while his teammate, Jose Diblibox (71-71—142), is one shot back in a tie for eighth.

UTPB currently sits in 15th (305-301—606) with Austin Anderson (73-71—144) setting the pace for his team and is currently tied for 13th place.

The tournament concludes tomorrow and will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.