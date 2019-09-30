  • September 30, 2019

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College in contention after opening day - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College in contention after opening day

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 9:25 pm

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College in contention after opening day OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. The Odessa College golf team just sits one shot back of the team lead after the first 36 holes of the RJGA South Central Fall Preview at the UNM Championship Course.

The Wranglers fired a two-day total of 574 (287-287) and are one shot back of Dixie State (288-285—573) entering the final 18 holes Tuesday.

Sung Park (69-72—141) is tied for fifth individually while his teammate, Jose Diblibox (71-71—142), is one shot back in a tie for eighth.

UTPB currently sits in 15th (305-301—606) with Austin Anderson (73-71—144) setting the pace for his team and is currently tied for 13th place.

The tournament concludes tomorrow and will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Monday, September 30, 2019 9:25 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
79°
Humidity: 59%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 81°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 72°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]