HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High wraps up tournament play in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High volleyball team finished play at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament Saturday, finishing 1-2 during Bronze Division Play at Lincoln Middle School.
The Lady Bronchos (6-7) fell to Pecos (25-16, 22-25, 25-20) in the first match of the day but bounced back to defeat San Angelo TLCA (25-15, 25-21) in the consolation semifinals.
Odessa High wrapped up the tournament with a loss to Water Valley (25-19, 25-19) in the consolation final.
