  • August 18, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High wraps up tournament play in San Angelo - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High wraps up tournament play in San Angelo

Posted: Sunday, August 18, 2019 3:00 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High wraps up tournament play in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO The Odessa High volleyball team finished play at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Tournament Saturday, finishing 1-2 during Bronze Division Play at Lincoln Middle School.

The Lady Bronchos (6-7) fell to Pecos (25-16, 22-25, 25-20) in the first match of the day but bounced back to defeat San Angelo TLCA (25-15, 25-21) in the consolation semifinals.

Odessa High wrapped up the tournament with a loss to Water Valley (25-19, 25-19) in the consolation final.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

