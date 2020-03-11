GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Permian battles back in draw against Midland High

The Permian girls soccer team battled back from a second-half deficit to force a 1-1 draw against Midland High in District 2-6A action Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Lady Panthers (14-6-4 overall, 2-3-4 district) managed to clinch a playoff spot with one game remaining in the regular season thanks to having the head-to-head tiebreaker with Midland Lee, who won Tuesday against Amarillo Tascosa.

“It is what it is,” Permian head coach Chad Peterson said. “It’s not the prettiest of results but it was a better showing than what we gave them last time.”

A goal by Abbey Ward was Permian’s answer after Midland High’s Johanna Doan scored on a long-range strike earlier in the second half. The Lady Dawgs (12-7-5, 6-2-1) remained in second place in the districxt standings.

“I told the girls that it was going to be a battle,” Midland High head coach Cooper Barham. “From both teams, there’s a lot on the line. It was a fun game to be a part of.

“I thought both teams played really well and did enough to try and come away with a win.”

Both teams were able to get good looks at the net in the first half but couldn’t get on the scoreboard.

Permian’s Jaden Sosa got the first good chance at a goal in the second half but after her shot went wide right, Midland High converted its chance off a free kick.

Doan delivered on the set piece to give the Lady Dawgs a 1-0 lead with 31:25 remaining in the game.

It took some time for the Lady Panthers to respond as Nyxalee Munoz had her shot go over the crossbar with 16:44 remaining.

A little more than a minute later, Permian cashed in a corner kick for the equalizer as Aileen Castillo delivered a pass to Ward that she finished off with 15:34 remaining.

Both teams had chances down the stretch to take a 2-1 advantage.

Permian was awarded a penalty kick after Munoz was taken down in the box. The try from the spot, however, was missed by Castillo.

Midland High’s chance came five minutes later on a shot on goal from Kinsey Hill.

That shot missed right, however, and both teams ultimately settled for the draw.

