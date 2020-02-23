COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late rally not enough for UTPB against Western New Mexico

The UTPB men’s basketball team nearly rallied from a 14-point second half deficit but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell 81-75 to Western New Mexico in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Drag’s Court.

Pat Dembley led the way with a game-high 19 points and six assists for UTPB (15-15 overall, 7-12 conference) while Miles Washington had 13.

Adam Rivera finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons.

Elijah Holifield recorded a double-double as well for the Mustangs (7-19, 5-15), finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Rodney Simon also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Western New Mexico.