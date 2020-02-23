utpb falcon shield logo
- Western New Mexico 81, UTPB 75
UTPB (15-15 Overall, 8-12 Lone Star Conference)
Pat Dembley 7-20 4-5 19, Fermandez Jones 4-11 4-4 13, Miles Washington 3-6 3-4 9, Donoven Carlile 3-12 2-3 8, Malik Anderson 3-5 0-0 8, Adam Rivera 3-9 2-4 11, Elvin Rodriguez 2-8 1-2 5, Isaac Hernandez 0-0 2-2 2, Deaunte Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Cale Danielson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-73 18-24 75.
WESTERN NEW MEXICO (7-19, 5-15)
Elijah Holifield 3-4 5-6 17, Tony Avalos 7-10 0-1 16, Rodney Simon 5-6 2-2 12, CJ Vanbeekum 4-9 1-2 10, Malik Sanders 2-7 1-3 7, Eddie Giron 3-4 4-5 11, Ian Hohenstein 2-2 0-0 4, Nathan Pelissier 1-2 2-2 4, Andrew Leonard 0-4 0-0 0, Alfredo Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, George Mosialos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-21 81.
Halftime — Western New Mexico 42, UTPB 31. 3-Point goals — UTPB 7-30 (Rivera 3-7, Anderson 2-4, Dembley 1-6, Jones 1-6, Lee 0-1, Danielson 0-1, Rodriguez 0-2, Carlilse 0-3), Western New Mexico 10-27 (Holifield 4-10, Sanders 2-5, Avalos 2-3, Vanbeekum 1-2, Giron 1-3, Mosialos 0-1, Leonard 0-3). Total fouls — UTPB 21, Western New Mexico 21. Fouled out —None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — UTPB 38 (Rivera 10), Western New Mexico 48 (Holifield 14). Assists — UTPB 15 (Dembley 6), Western New Mexico 20 (Avalos 7, Sanders 7).
Posted: Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:26 pm
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Late rally not enough for UTPB against Western New Mexico
SILVER CITY, N.M. The UTPB men’s basketball team nearly rallied from a 14-point second half deficit but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell 81-75 to Western New Mexico in Lone Star Conference play Saturday at Drag’s Court.
Pat Dembley led the way with a game-high 19 points and six assists for UTPB (15-15 overall, 7-12 conference) while Miles Washington had 13.
Adam Rivera finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons.
Elijah Holifield recorded a double-double as well for the Mustangs (7-19, 5-15), finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Rodney Simon also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Western New Mexico.
