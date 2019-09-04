COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to begin the season

The UTPB volleyball team opens up its 2019 season today with a 6 p.m. contest against University of the Southwest at Falcon Dome. The match also serves as the opener of the Dr. Steve Aicinena Invitational. The Falcons will then play two games on Friday beginning with a 1 p.m. contest against Westminster before facing Texas A&M International at 6 p.m. The tournament concludes with two more matches Saturday.