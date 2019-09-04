  • September 4, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to begin the season - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to begin the season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:57 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to begin the season OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB volleyball team opens up its 2019 season today with a 6 p.m. contest against University of the Southwest at Falcon Dome. The match also serves as the opener of the Dr. Steve Aicinena Invitational. The Falcons will then play two games on Friday beginning with a 1 p.m. contest against Westminster before facing Texas A&M International at 6 p.m. The tournament concludes with two more matches Saturday.

UTPB is hoping to build off of a 2018 season that saw the team take its first ever trip to the Lone Star Conference Championships. The Falcons finished 14-16 with a few key wins near the end of the season against Angelo State and Tarleton State last year.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 6:57 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
84°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 70°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 70°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]