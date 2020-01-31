  • January 31, 2020

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in close battle to Eastern New Mexico

Eastern New Mexico 89, UTPB 83

UTPB (14-9 Overall, 7-7 Lone Star Conference)

Malik Anderson 2-5 0-0 6, Pat Dembley 10-21 6-12 30, Fermandez Jones 4-10 0-0 11, Miles Washington 7-13 2-5 16, Donoven Carlisle 2-5 0-0 5, Elvin Rodriguez 3-8 0-0 6, Carson Newsome 1-4 2-2 4, Adam Rivera 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-70 10-19 83.

EASTERN NEW MEXICO (6-12, 6-7)

Isaiah Murphy 3-9 3-4 12, Deng Kuany 5-8 1-4 12, Yosnier Cobas 2-5 1-2 5, Garrick Sherrod 1-2 1- 3, Devin Pullum 1-7 0-0 2, Matthew Mazique 6-9 0-0 14, Jose Serrano 5-9 2-2 13, Ibn Zaid 2-3 6-7 12, Brandon Meadows 4-6 1-1 10, Darius Sawyer 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-61 17-24 89.

Halftime — Eastern New Mexico 46, UTPB 38. 3-Point goals — UTPB 11-28 (Dembley 4-11, Jones 3-8, Anderson 2-4, Carlisle 1-2, Rivera 1-1, Rodriguez 0-2), Eastern New Mexico 10-24 (Murphy 3-7, Mazique 2-3, Zaid 2-3, Serrano 1-2, Meadows 1-2, Kuany 1-2, Pullum 0-5). Total fouls — UTPB 17, Eastern New Mexico 19. Fouled out — UTPB: Carlisle. Technical fouls — Eastern New Mexico: Serrano, Team. Rebounds — UTPB 33 (Newsome 8), Eastern New Mexico 45 (Kuany 8).  Assists — UTPB 20 (Dembley 9), Eastern New Mexico 21 (Meadows 5).

Lone Star Conference Standings

WEST DIVISION

                                          Overall    Conference

Team                                 W      L      W        L

West Texas A&M............. 20      1      12        1

Angelo State.................... 13      4        9        4

Lubbock Christian........... 12      6        9        4

UTPB................................ 14      9        7        7

Eastern New Mexico.......... 6    12        6        7

Western New Mexico......... 4    16        3      11

SOUTH DIVISION

St. Edward’s..................... 18      2      12        2

Texas A&M-Kingsville..... 15      5      11        3

Dallas Baptist.................. 15      4        9        4

Tarleton State.................. 11      8        7        6

St. Mary’s.......................... 9    11        5        9

Texas A&M International... 3    17        1      13

NORTH DIVISION

Texas A&M-Commerce... 13      7        9        5

Oklahoma Christian........... 7    10        6        7

Cameron............................ 6    13        5        8

UAFS.................................. 8    11        4        9

Midwestern State............... 3    16        3      10

UT-Tyler............................ 6    13        3      11

 

Thursday, Jan. 30

Cameron 79, Texas A&M International 68

Lubbock Christian 88, Texas A&M-Commerce 76

Angelo State 88, UT-Tyler 82

Dallas Baptist 91, St. Mary’s 66

Texas A&M-Kingsville 77, Midwestern State 66

Eastern New Mexico 89, UTPB 83

St. Edward’s 74, Tarleton State 72

West Texas A&M 105, Western New Mexico 81

Saturday, Feb. 1

Texas A&M International at Midwestern State, 3 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at St. Edward’s, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Kingsville at Cameron, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma Christian at UAFS, 4 p.m.

Tarleton State at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

UTPB at West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Lubbock Christian at UT-Tyler, 4 p.m.

Angelo State at Texas A&M-Commerce, 4 p.m.

Western New Mexico at Eastern New Mexico, 5 p.m.

PORTALES, N.M. The UTPB men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped in a close battle, falling 89-83 to Eastern New Mexico Thursday in Lone Star Conference play at Greyhound Arena.

The Falcons (14-9 overall, 7-7 conference) got a boost from Pat Dembley, who finished with a game-high 30 points and nine assists but couldn’t overcome a balanced scoring effort from the Greyhounds.

Matthew Mazique led Eastern New Mexico (6-12, 6-7) with 14 points and was one of six Greyhounds to finish in double figures scoring. Jose Serrano had 13 points, Deng Kuany was one of three Greyhounds with 12 points and added eight rebounds and Brandon Meadows finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Miles Washington and Fermandez Jones added 16 and 11 points, respectively, for UTPB in the loss.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

