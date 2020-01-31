COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls in close battle to Eastern New Mexico

The UTPB men’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped in a close battle, falling 89-83 to Eastern New Mexico Thursday in Lone Star Conference play at Greyhound Arena.

The Falcons (14-9 overall, 7-7 conference) got a boost from Pat Dembley, who finished with a game-high 30 points and nine assists but couldn’t overcome a balanced scoring effort from the Greyhounds.

Matthew Mazique led Eastern New Mexico (6-12, 6-7) with 14 points and was one of six Greyhounds to finish in double figures scoring. Jose Serrano had 13 points, Deng Kuany was one of three Greyhounds with 12 points and added eight rebounds and Brandon Meadows finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Miles Washington and Fermandez Jones added 16 and 11 points, respectively, for UTPB in the loss.