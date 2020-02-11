HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wildcats, Eagles represented on Class 2A state team

BRYAN Five Permian Basin football players were recognized as honorable mentions on the Class 2A All-State Football team released by the Texas Sports Writers Association Tuesday.

Wink had four players represented on the team led by Brock Gibson, who was named both as a tight end and at linebacker. Senior offensive tackle Mateo Ramirez, junior running back Zachary Rosas and senior defensive lineman Coleton Ashabranner were the other Wildcats to earn honors.