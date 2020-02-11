HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wildcats, Eagles represented on Class 2A state team

BRYAN Five Permian Basin football players were recognized as honorable mentions on the Class 2A All-State Football team released by the Texas Sports Writers Association Tuesday.
Wink had four players represented on the team led by Brock Gibson, who was named both as a tight end and at linebacker. Senior offensive tackle Mateo Ramirez, junior running back Zachary Rosas and senior defensive lineman Coleton Ashabranner were the other Wildcats to earn honors.
Van Horn senior offensive lineman Cory Shuller was the other local representative on the team, earning an honorable mention spot at tackle.