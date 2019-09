COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB bounces back from first loss with sweep

The UTPB volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season Thursday in sweeping two matches Friday over Black Hills (S.D.) State (25-21, 25-15, 25-17) and Southwestern Oklahoma State (25-15, 25-15, 25-15) Friday at the Chap Classic.

Travana Matthews stepped up for the Falcons (4-1), finishing with 12 kills and six blocks over the two matches. Analise Lucio had 40 assists and Sarah Vasquez had 17 digs in the second match to lead the team.