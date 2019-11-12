COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College earns No. 7 seed for NJCAA Tournament

The Odessa College volleyball team knows its seed and opponent for its first trip to the NJCAA Division I National Championships as the brackets were unveiled Tuesday.

The Lady Wranglers (31-1) earned the No. 7 seed and will face No. 10 seed Iowa Western Community College (28-9) at 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Hutchinson Sports Center in Hutchinson, Kan. The winner of that match will face the winner of No. 2 seed Miami Dade (Fla.) and No. 15 Gadsden State (Ala.)

Odessa College is one of two WJCAC teams in the 16-team field as New Mexico Military Institute earned the No. 9 seed as an at-large selection.