  • September 18, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB wins on the road

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB wins on the road

UTPB def. University of the Southwest

25-23, 25-11, 25-14

At Hobbs, N.M.

Kills — UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 1, Lanai Hurd 2, Cassidy Dolin 2, Isela Murillo 5, Grace Talbert 3, Skyler Friel 11, Stephanie Sanchez 5. University of the Southwest: Martinique Larvingo 5, Alexia Esparza 9, Maliyah Davis 4, Samantha Dreibelbis 1, Dylann Bylund 1, Alexis Mancera 1.

Blocks — UTPB: Erika Lozano .5, Netanya Allison .5, Cassidy Dolin 2.5, Isela Murillo .5, Grace Talbert 3, Skyler Friel 2, Analise Lucio 2, Analise Lucio 2.5. University of the Southwest: Martinique Larvingo 1.5, Alexia Esparza .5, Samantha Dreibelbis 4, Alexis Macera 2.5.

Assists — UTPB: Analise Lucio 20, Kiera Granado 7, Julia Sims 1. University of the Southwest: Sarah Marquez 14, Dylann Byund 6.

Digs — UTPB: Marissa Aguilar 3, Erika Lozano 11, Lanai Hurd 9, Netanya Allison 3, Isela Murillo 4, Grace Talbert 1, Skyler Friel 4, Analise Lucio 1, Megan Ashton 19, Kiera Granado 1, Julia Sims 2, Mayce Barker 1. University of the Southwest: Alexia Esparza 4, Sarah Marquez 5, MAliyah Davis 7, Samantha Dreibelbis 8, Anutumn Lopez 6, Dylann Bylund 2, Alexis Mancera 7.

Aces — UTPB: Skyler Friel 2, Erika Lozano 1, Netanya Allison 1, Megan Ashton 1. University of the Southwest: Autumn Lopez 1.

Service points — UTPB: Skyler Friel 15, Erika Lozano 1, NEtanya Allison 1.5, Megan Ashton 1, Marissa Aguilar 1.5, Lanai Hurd 2, Cassidy Dolin 4.5, Isela Murillo 5.5, Grace Talbert 6, Analise Lucio 2.5, Stephanie Sanchez 5. University of the Southwest: Martinique Larvingo 6.5, Alexia Esparza 9.5, Maliyah Davis 4, Samantha Dreibelbis 5, Autumn Lopez 1, Dylann Bylund 1, Alexis Mancera 3.5.

UTPB 8-1; University of the Southwest 3-11.

Posted: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 6:18 pm

HOBBS, N.M. The UTPB volleyball team ended up with a road sweep of University of the Southwest on Tuesday.

The Falcons (8-1) took the first set a close contest 25-23 before cruising to easy wins in the next two sets, winning the second 25-11 and the third 25-14.

Skyler Friel had 11 kills to lead the Falcons, while Grace Talbert had six blocks and Analise Lucio had 20 assists. Megan Ashton finished with 19 digs.

University of the Southwest (3-11) was led by Alexia Esparza, who had nine kills, while Samantha Dreibelbis had six and Sarah Marquez finished with 14 assists.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

