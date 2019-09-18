COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB wins on the road

HOBBS, N.M. The UTPB volleyball team ended up with a road sweep of University of the Southwest on Tuesday.

The Falcons (8-1) took the first set a close contest 25-23 before cruising to easy wins in the next two sets, winning the second 25-11 and the third 25-14.

Skyler Friel had 11 kills to lead the Falcons, while Grace Talbert had six blocks and Analise Lucio had 20 assists. Megan Ashton finished with 19 digs.

University of the Southwest (3-11) was led by Alexia Esparza, who had nine kills, while Samantha Dreibelbis had six and Sarah Marquez finished with 14 assists.