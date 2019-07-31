TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Mondou named Texas League Player of the Week

MIDLAND Midland RockHounds infielder Nate Mondou was named the Texas League Player of the Week Tuesday for the week of July 22-28.

Mondou finished the week hitting .429 with a home run, two doubles, and four RBIs in six games for Midland. This is the first time this season that Mondou has been recognized for this award.

He joins outfielder Taylor Motter as RockHounds who earned player of the week honors after Motter was named as a player of the week on June 30.

Northwest Arkansas pitcher Brady Singer was named Pitcher of the Week.