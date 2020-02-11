COLLEGE GOLF: OC's Dibildox has solid outing at Riviera

  • February 11, 2020

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 9:57 pm

PACIFIC PALISADES Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox finished 10th with a round of six-over-par 78 at the Genesis Invitational Collegiate Showcase Monday at Riviera Country Club.

Dibildox was the first junior college golfer invited to compete in the event and paired with former Odessa College and current PGA Tour pro Abraham Ancer in a best-ball competition.

Sean Yu of San Jose State won the event by shooting a 1-under-par round of 70. The victory earned Yu an exemption into the field at the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday.

