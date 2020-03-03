HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian gets defensive to defeat Arlington Martin

ABILENE The Permian boys basketball team found itself pushed to the brink for the second straight season by Arlington Martin in a playoff game.

In the end, the Panthers’ defense finished the job again.

Permian prevented the Warriors from getting an open shot in the final 15 seconds and held on for a 44-43 victory in a Class 6A regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Abilene High’s Eagle Gym.

The Panthers (31-3 overall) advance to the Region I-6A Tournament for the third straight season and will face Richardson at 8 p.m. Friday at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth.

“This game was a knock-down battle with two terrific teams,” Permian head coach Tim Thomas said. “I just told our guys that we head to keep battling even with how much we were struggling offensively. The kids played really tough tonight.”

Martin finishes the season at 26-8 and Warriors head coach John Osborn shared a similar sentiment that his coaching counterpart shared.

“I though both teams played their tails off,” Osborn said. “This was just one of those games where you look back on film and see who made that one play to make the difference.”

Shy Stephens-Deary gave Permian a boost offensively, finishing with a game-high 22 points, including 14 in the first half as the Panthers trailed 23-19 at halftime.

The Warriors got off to a good start, opening with a 7-0 run before Stephens-Deary got the first Panthers basket midway through the first quarter.

That settled Permian a bit but Martin still led 11-7 after the first quarter.

The Warriors started the second quarter with a 7-4 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Jalen Guinn, who led the team with 15 points.

Martin led by as much as seven in the first half but the Panthers hung around and cut the deficit back to four at halftime.

“Coach Thomas told us that we had to be more aggressive,” Stephens-Deary said. “We just have to do that and play great defense.”

Stephens-Deary knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner to cut the deficit to one less than 10 seconds into the second half.

But Keno Agbuduta put Martin back up three quickly and the defenses locked down for both sides.

Permian took its first lead of the game with 1:54 left in the quarter when Vizcaino hit a 3-pointer from the corner. Guinn answered with a 3-pointer of his own but a pair of free throws from Nakavieon White tied the game at 28-28 heading into the final eight minutes.

The final quarter proved to be a back-and-forth affair that included six lead changes.

The Panthers’ defense started to take control and Permian stretched its lead 39-34 with 5:09 to go.

But Martin made another push with a 6-0 run capped off by a put back from Jakobi Greenleaf to make 40-39 with two minutes left.

The Panthers responded with a White 3-pointer, but another Greenleaf basket put the Warriors back in front at 43-42 with 90 seconds left.

That set up what proved to be the winning basket by Keyonta Johnson as the Panthers pushed the ball quickly up the floor to get the go-ahead score with just over a minute left.

The Warriors held the ball for the final shot.

But after a Martin timeout with 15.9 seconds left, the Permian defense stood tall on the last possession as Vizcaino deflected the ball out of Guinn’s hands with time winding down as a potential game-winner fell short.

