HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wink advances to third round, Alpine sees season end

The Wink football team made playoff history Saturday in its 28-12 victory over Ralls in the Class 2A Division II area round at Lowrey Field.

The Wildcats (9-3) advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1975 with the victory over the Jackrabbits. Wink will face Vega in the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. next Friday at Lobo Stadium in Levelland.

Andrews, Greenwood and Rankin are the other area teams that advance to the third round next week, along with Midland Lee advancing after defeating Arlington Lamar on Saturday.

In another Saturday matchup, Alpine fell 36-21 to Friona at the Mustang Bowl in Andrews to finish the season at 9-3.