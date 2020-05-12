LOOKING BACK: May 13 Memories

>> 1953: The Alpine Bucks won the District 5-A baseball title with a 6-2 victory against Pecos. The Bucks improved to 8-1 in the district standings. … The West squad for the annual Greenbelt Bowl All-Star football in Childress the following fall included six district 1-4A stars and two each from Seminole and Wink. Defensive end Jackie Gothard and fullback Jackie Sparks represented Seminole, while quarterback Kenneth Vinson and halfback Danny Villarreal were from Wink.

>> 1972: The Ector High baseball team found itself in the District 2-3A title picture as the Eagles traveled to Kermit for a makeup game against the Yellow Jackets. Kermit head coach Roy Marin was serving his last year as Kermit’s head coach. A victory by Ector High would allow the Eagles, Kermit, Monahans and Pecos to each take a 7-4 record into the regular-season finales the following week.

>> 1992: The Midland Angels powered past Arkansas, 8-3, in Texas League play. The Angels were able to take advantage of errors from the Travelers. Phil Leftwich survived a shaky first inning to get the victory in his second start. Midland improved its record to 12-20. … The Kermit baseball team got past Seminole, 9-7, after Jason Mills hit a three-run triple to tie the game in the sixth inning. Vic Alvarado singled in Lael Ramirez with the winning run in the eighth.

>> 2003: The Odessa College women’s track team completed its final season in program history with a 10th-place finish at the NJCAA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships at South Plains College in Levelland. The Lady Wranglers finished with 39 team points. Barton County College won the team title for the fourth consecutive year, scoring 146 points.