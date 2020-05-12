  • May 12, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 13 Memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 13 Memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 5:06 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 13 Memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

 

>> 1953: The Alpine Bucks won the District 5-A baseball title with a 6-2 victory against Pecos. The Bucks improved to 8-1 in the district standings. … The West squad for the annual Greenbelt Bowl All-Star football in Childress the following fall included six district 1-4A stars and two each from Seminole and Wink. Defensive end Jackie Gothard and fullback Jackie Sparks represented Seminole, while quarterback Kenneth Vinson and halfback Danny Villarreal were from Wink.

>> 1972: The Ector High baseball team found itself in the District 2-3A title picture as the Eagles traveled to Kermit for a makeup game against the Yellow Jackets. Kermit head coach Roy Marin was serving his last year as Kermit’s head coach. A victory by Ector High would allow the Eagles, Kermit, Monahans and Pecos to each take a 7-4 record into the regular-season finales the following week.

>> 1992: The Midland Angels powered past Arkansas, 8-3, in Texas League play. The Angels were able to take advantage of errors from the Travelers. Phil Leftwich survived a shaky first inning to get the victory in his second start. Midland improved its record to 12-20. … The Kermit baseball team got past Seminole, 9-7, after Jason Mills hit a three-run triple to tie the game in the sixth inning. Vic Alvarado singled in Lael Ramirez with the winning run in the eighth.

>> 2003: The Odessa College women’s track team completed its final season in program history with a 10th-place finish at the NJCAA National Outdoor Track and Field Championships at South Plains College in Levelland. The Lady Wranglers finished with 39 team points. Barton County College won the team title for the fourth consecutive year, scoring 146 points. 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 5:06 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
90°
Humidity: 24%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 90°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 66°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 90°/Low 65°
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

thursday

weather
High 95°/Low 68°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]