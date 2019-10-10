HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Capsules

CANYON EAGLES AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl, Andrews.

>> Records: Canyon 6-0; Andrews 5-1.

>> Last Week: Canyon def. Big Spring, 62-0; Andrews def. Hereford, 27-26.

>> Broadcast: FM-105.3 (Andrews); tpsnsports.com (Canyon).

>> Last Season: Canyon 32, Andrews 20.

>> Notes: If the Mustangs were looking for an easy game heading into their bye, this isn’t going to be it. After squeaking past Hereford, Andrews is going to face an Eagles team that has outscored its opponents by 237 points (303-66) to remaining undefeated. … Mustangs quarterback Brett Leach continues to lead the Permian Basin in passing, having completed 147-of-229 attempts for 1,918 yards and 23 touchdowns, with four interceptions.

SEMINOLE INDIANS AT BROWNFIELD CUBS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Cub Stadium, Brownfield.

>> Records: Seminole 4-2; Brownfield 2-4.

>> Last Week: Seminole lost to Levelland, 26-14; Brownfield def. San Angelo Lake View, 38-37.

>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole); cubsportsradio.com (Brownfield).

>> Last Season: Brownfield 29, Seminole 28.

>> Notes: The Cubs have been on a bit of a lose-one, win-one roller coaster the past four games and the Indians can only hope it continues. … Seminole has had 16 different players carry the football this season. Jason Mejia leads the team with 351 yards on 41 carries.

GREENWOOD RANGERS AT PECOS EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Rotary Field, Pecos.

>> Records: Greenwood 6-0 overall, 2-0 District 1-4A Division II; Pecos 3-3, 1-1.

>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Lamesa, 74-14; Pecos def. Monahans, 34-32.

>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com; AM-1400 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Greenwood 41, Pecos 13.

>> Notes: Pecos is coming off an emotional victory last week and needs to get back down to earth in a hurry as it hosts an offensive juggernaut. … The Rangers are led by junior running back Trey Cross, who has rushed for 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is only player in the area with more than 1,000 yards rushing.

MONAHANS LOBOES AT SNYDER TIGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday,Tiger Stadium, Snyder.

>> Records: Monahans 1-5 overall, 1-1 District 1-4A Division II; Snyder 1-4, 1-0.

>> Last Week: Monahans lost to Pecos, 34-32; Snyder def. Fort Stockton, 14-12.

>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 (Pecos).

>> Last Season: Snyder 29, Monahans 27.

>> Notes: The Loboes have seen their offense start to move in the right direction, having put up 88 points in the past two games. … Snyder is coming off an impressive victory against Fort Stockton in its district opener, holding the Panthers to a pair of touchdowns in the victory.

CRANE GOLDEN CRANES AT DENVER CITY MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mustang Stadium, Denver City

>> Records: Crane 6-0; Denver City 5-1.

>> Last Week: Crane def. Ozona, 50-39; Denver City def. Reagan County, 42-0.

>> Broadcast: mustangsportsradio.com (Denver City).

>> Last Season: Denver City 35, Crane 0.

>> Notes: It’s easy to say that this isn’t the same Golden Cranes team that the Mustangs faced last season. … Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis has passed for 1,817 yards, second in the Permian Basin, and 19 touchdowns this season. … Crane passed for just 355 yards and seven touchdowns last season and 1,840 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017. … With the return of wide receiver Donny Bishop, Willis now has four players (Bishop, Brandon Cerna, Nate Suttle, Major Martin) who can stretch the field. Cerna is third in the Permian Basin with 555 receiving yards, while Suttle, Martin and Bishop all have more than 300 yards receiving.

KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT REAGAN COUNTY OWLS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, James H. Bird Memorial Stadium, Big Lake.

>> Records: Kermit 0-4; Reagan County 0-6

>> Last Week: Kermit did not play; Reagan County lost to Denver City, 42-0.

>> Broadcast: FM-98.3 FM HD 2 (Kermit).

>> Last Season: Kermit 44, Reagan County 21.

>> Notes: Led by quarterback Arturo Gonzalez, Kermit has had a pair of off weeks already this season and is still looking for its first victory. The Yellow Jackets should prevail against the host Owls, who have struggled this season, surrendering 35.6 points per game, while scoring just 6.5 per contest.

WINK WILDCATS AT TORNILLO COYOTES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Coyote Stadium, Tornillo.

>> Records: Wink 3-3; Tornillo 0-5.

>> Last Week: Wink def. Forsan, 45-13; San Elizario def. Tornillo, 69-19.

>> Broadcast: west11sports.com.

>> Last Season: Wink 52,Tornillo 13.

>> Notes: It’s a long trip for the Wildcats, but they should weather it well. … Nick Gray continues to lead Wink at quarterback, with Kanon Gibson proving to be a capable change of pace when needed.

ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS AT IRAAN BRAVES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brave Stadium, Iraan.

>> Records: Alpine 4-2; Iraan 0-6.

>> Last Week: Alpine def. McCamey, 42-7; Iraan lost to Winters, 40-6.

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Iraan 18, Alpine 7.

>> Notes: The Fightin’ Bucks are trending in the right direction, having won three straight games. … Alpine quarterbacks Jayden Canaba and Aaron Fellows have combined to complete 42-of-80 passes for 678 yards and five touchdowns. … Fellows leads the team in rushing, with 345 yards on 77 carries, with seven touchdowns. … The Braves suited up just 12 players last week against Winters. If that’s the case again tonight, it’s going to be a long evening at home.

MCCAMEY BADGERS AT CLINT MOUNTAIN VIEW LOBOS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Lobo Stadium, Clint.

>> Records: McCamey 2-4; Clint Mountain View 4-2.

>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Alpine, 42-7; Mountain View def. Anthony, 44-12.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: McCamey def. Mountain View, 35-21.

>> Notes: The Badgers were without some of their key personnel last week against Alpine and will need them back tonight against the Lobos. … Quarterback Ivan Rubio leads McCamey, completing 60 of his 131 attempts for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns. Running back Nano Rodriguez has 20 carries for 408 yards and five scores.

VAN HORN EAGLES AT SAN ELIZARIO EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Eagle Stadium.

>> Records: Van Horn 3-3; San Elizario 2-4.

>> Last Week: Van Horn def. Jal (N.M.), 54-7; San Elizario def. Tornillo, 69-19.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: San Elizario 27, Van Horn 14.

>> Notes: It was the Aaron Urias-Joshua Mendez show for the Eagles last week against Jal as they combined for seven touchdowns (Urias the first four, Mendez the next three) in the victory. The Eagles will need more of the same, as well as continued solid play from quarterback Jermaine Corralez, to keep things moving in the right direction heading into their bye week.

EL PASO FAITH CHRISTIAN LIONS AT FORT DAVIS INDIANS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bart Coan Field, Fort Davis.

>> Records: EP Faith Christian 3-2; Fort Davis 4-2.

>> Last Week: EP Faith Christian lost to Balmorhea, 82-15; Fort Davis lost to Grandfalls-Royalty, 48-0.

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Indians had a tough time last week at Grandfalls-Royalty and will look to rebound with a victory at home against the Lions, who also struggled last week against the top-ranked team in the season in Balmorhea.

MIDLAND TRINITY AT BALMORHEA BEARS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Stadium, Balmorhea.

>> Records: Midland Trinity 4-1; Balmorhea 6-0.

>> Last Week: Midland Trinity did not play; Balmorhea def. El Paso Faith Christian, 82-15.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Chargers lost their opening game of the season and have won four straight before last week’s bye. … The Bears have been outscoring their opponents 63-23 per game this season, twice topping the 80-point threshold.

SANDERSON EAGLES AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, John S. White Stadium, Grandfalls.

>> Records: Sanderson 2-2; Grandfalls-Royalty 5-1.

>> Last Week: Sanderson did not play; Grandfalls-Royalty def. Fort Davis, 48-0.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 42, Sanderson 24.

>> Notes: Because of some scheduling issues, the Cowboys and Eagles, 19th in the state in the sixmanfootball.com Division II poll, will open District 5-1A Division II play tonight instead of next week. Grandfalls-Royalty, the No. 1 team in the Division II poll, is coming off a dominant performance against Fort Davis and looks to keep its record unblemished.

—LEE SCHEIDE