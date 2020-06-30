  • June 30, 2020

LOOKING BACK: July 1 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1964: Odessa’s Mike Beene and Corpus Christi’s Scott Doty gained in the men’s singles Tuesday in the first Odessa Open Tennis Tournament. Beene upended another Odessan, Don Mordecai,, former tennis coach at Odessa High, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Doty defeated San Saba’s Richard Barker. In the women’s singles, Fort Worth’s Barbara Reaves won the title by default. … The Andrews Invitational golf Tournament was about to get underway. More than $3,000 in merchandise prizes were going to be up for grabs. A West Texas PGA pro-am was scheduled to begin the tournament.

>> 1979: Odessan Jack Petty was getting ready to begin competition at the National AAU Masters and sub-masters track meet at Gresham, Ore. Petty was training in Lake Tahoe over the summer along with other members of the Texas Track Club. The meet was held at Mount Hood Community College. Petty competed in four events, running three in the space of three hours on the final day of the meet. … The West Texas Running Club was getting ready to sponsor the 11th annual Firecracker 10-mile, three-mile and one mile races at Colonial Heights School in Brownfield.

>> 1989: The Midland Angels posted a 6-2 win over Wichita in Texas League Action. Midland’s David Martinez and Wichita’s Ricky Bones checked two of the league’s top offenses before the Wichita bullpen let Bones down. Martinez moved to 8-4 for the season and was able to recover from a rocky start to record his third victory against Wichita.

>> 1998: Robert Silva from Odessa was selected as a coach for the U.S. Junior Olympic elite boxing camp, which was going to take place in Marquette, Mich. later in the month. Silva was one of four coaches for the team. The others were Johnny Vasquez from Snyder, Joe Dominguez from Fort Stockton and Barney Flores from McKinney.

