COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by Arkansas Fort Smith in opening doubleheader

Arkansas-Fort Smith scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off just one hit to spoil a solid outing from UTPB pitcher Tyler Stone and beat the Falcons 2-1 Friday in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at Crowder Field.

Stone struck out 11 batters over 8.1 innings for UTPB (3-9), but the Lions (8-4) loaded the bases on a hit batter, a single and a walk. After Cash Balentine walked to force in the tying run, Morgan Crenshaw was hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run.

Arkansas-Fort Smith defeated UTPB 6-4 in the opener after the action was turned into a doubleheader due to Sunday’s series finale being moved due to potential inclement weather.

The series concludes Saturday with another doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m.