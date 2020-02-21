  • February 21, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by Arkansas Fort Smith in opening doubleheader

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by Arkansas Fort Smith in opening doubleheader

Arkansas Fort Smith 6-2, UTPB 4-1

 

GAME 1

UTPB.............. 400  000     0   —     4      5     1

UAFS.............. 300  003      x   —     6      9     2

Nick Bartley, Braeden Gould (1), Danny Juarez (6) and Jonathan Bermudez. Drew Young and Dylan Hurt. W — Young. L — Juarez. 2B — UTPB: Garrett Thornton. 3B — UTPB: Devin Ferrari.

———

GAME 2

UTPB.............. 010  000 000   —     1      6     0

UAFS.............. 000  000 002   —     2      2     1

Tyler Stone, Paul McRae (9) and Jonathan Bermudez. Bradyen Johnson, Cameron Highfill (8) and Dylan Hurt. W — Highfill. L — Stone.

Records — UTPB (3-9 overall, 3-9 Lone Star Conference), UAFS (8-4, 8-4).

Posted: Friday, February 21, 2020 8:40 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by Arkansas Fort Smith in opening doubleheader OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FORT SMITH, ARK. Arkansas-Fort Smith scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off just one hit to spoil a solid outing from UTPB pitcher Tyler Stone and beat the Falcons 2-1 Friday in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at Crowder Field.

Stone struck out 11 batters over 8.1 innings for UTPB (3-9), but the Lions (8-4) loaded the bases on a hit batter, a single and a walk. After Cash Balentine walked to force in the tying run, Morgan Crenshaw was hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run.

Arkansas-Fort Smith defeated UTPB 6-4 in the opener after the action was turned into a doubleheader due to Sunday’s series finale being moved due to potential inclement weather.

The series concludes Saturday with another doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, February 21, 2020 8:40 pm.

