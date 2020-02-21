COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB swept by Arkansas Fort Smith in opening doubleheader

utpb falcon shield logo
- Arkansas Fort Smith 6-2, UTPB 4-1
-
GAME 1
UTPB.............. 400 000 0 — 4 5 1
UAFS.............. 300 003 x — 6 9 2
Nick Bartley, Braeden Gould (1), Danny Juarez (6) and Jonathan Bermudez. Drew Young and Dylan Hurt. W — Young. L — Juarez. 2B — UTPB: Garrett Thornton. 3B — UTPB: Devin Ferrari.
———
GAME 2
UTPB.............. 010 000 000 — 1 6 0
UAFS.............. 000 000 002 — 2 2 1
Tyler Stone, Paul McRae (9) and Jonathan Bermudez. Bradyen Johnson, Cameron Highfill (8) and Dylan Hurt. W — Highfill. L — Stone.
Records — UTPB (3-9 overall, 3-9 Lone Star Conference), UAFS (8-4, 8-4).
FORT SMITH, ARK. Arkansas-Fort Smith scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning off just one hit to spoil a solid outing from UTPB pitcher Tyler Stone and beat the Falcons 2-1 Friday in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at Crowder Field.
Stone struck out 11 batters over 8.1 innings for UTPB (3-9), but the Lions (8-4) loaded the bases on a hit batter, a single and a walk. After Cash Balentine walked to force in the tying run, Morgan Crenshaw was hit by a pitch to bring in the winning run.
Arkansas-Fort Smith defeated UTPB 6-4 in the opener after the action was turned into a doubleheader due to Sunday’s series finale being moved due to potential inclement weather.
The series concludes Saturday with another doubleheader starting at 1:30 p.m.
