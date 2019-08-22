TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds shut out Naturals

MIDLAND The RockHounds got on the board early and let the pitching staff do the rest as Midland shut out Northwest Arkansas 4-0 Wednesday at Security Bank Ballpark.

Grant Holmes started things off strong on the mound for the RockHounds (63-64), throwing five shutout innings while striking out six. Wandisson Charles went 1.2 innings and struck out four while Zack Erwin went 2.1 innings to close the game out and earn the save.

Tyler Ramirez finished 2 for 4 including a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first inning to give Midland an early lead. Edwin Diaz hit an RBI double in the seventh to drive in the only other run on the night.

Former RockHound Kevin Merrell led the Naturals (52-73) offensively, going 3 for 4 with a double and triple.