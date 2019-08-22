  • August 22, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds shut out Naturals

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds shut out Naturals

Box Score

RockHounds 4, Naturals 0

 

NW Arkansas 000  000 000   —     0      9     0

Midland......... 300  000 100   —     4    10     0

Gerson Garabito, Emilio Ogando (6), Jake Brentz (7), Grant Gavin (8) and Freddy Fermin. Grant Holmes, Wandisson Charles (6), Zack Erwin (7) and Jonah Heim. W — Holmes (6-4). L — Garabito (6-1).. S — Erwin (4). 2B — Northwest Arkansas: Kevin Merrell (8).Midland: Tyler Ramirez (12), Edwin Diaz (35) 3B — Northwest Arkansas: Merrell (8).

Records — Northwest Arkansas 53-72. Midland 63-64.

Standings

Texas League 

North Division

                                       W         L    Pct.      GB

Tulsa (Dodgers)            32       25   .581       —

x-Arkansas (Mariners)   32       26   .552        ½

Springfield (Cardinals)  27       31   .466      5½

NW Arkansas (Royals)  21       36   .368       11

South Division

                                       W         L    Pct.      GB

x-Amarillo (Padres)        32     125   .561       —

Corpus Christi (Astros)  29       29   .500      3½

Midland (Athletics)        29       29   .500      3½

Frisco (Rangers)            28       29   .491         4

x-won first-half division championship

———

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Midland 4, Northwest Arkansas 0

Springfield 4, Frisco 3

Amarillo at Tulsa, (n)

Arkansas 6, Corpus Christi 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Northwest Arkansas at Midland, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 23

Springfield at Midland, 7 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Amarillo at Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Amarillo at Arkansas, 6:10 p.m.

Springfield at Midland, 7 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Posted: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 10:26 pm

MIDLAND The RockHounds got on the board early and let the pitching staff do the rest as Midland shut out Northwest Arkansas 4-0 Wednesday at Security Bank Ballpark.

Grant Holmes started things off strong on the mound for the RockHounds (63-64), throwing five shutout innings while striking out six. Wandisson Charles went 1.2 innings and struck out four while Zack Erwin went 2.1 innings to close the game out and earn the save.

Tyler Ramirez finished 2 for 4 including a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the first inning to give Midland an early lead. Edwin Diaz hit an RBI double in the seventh to drive in the only other run on the night.

Former RockHound Kevin Merrell led the Naturals (52-73) offensively, going 3 for 4 with a double and triple.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

