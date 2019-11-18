WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB matchup with Sul Ross rescheduled

The UTPB women’s basketball game against Sul Ross State has a new venue.
The Falcons will play the Lobos at 5 p.m. today at the Gallego Center in Alpine. The game was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at the Falcon Dome but was moved after the volleyball team earned the right to host an opening round playoff match of the Lone Star Conference Championships against Dallas Baptist.
UTPB (2-2) will look to win its third straight game after defeating Arlington Baptist and Dallas Christian in the last two games.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.