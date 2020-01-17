WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers extend winning streak with win over WTC

The Odessa College women’s basketball team was held to a close lead over Western Texas College after the first quarter.

The Lady Wranglers needed only 10 minutes after that to pull away.

Heading into the second quarter up by three points, the Lady Wranglers used a 21-9 run in the second quarter to help put away the Lady Westerners in their 81-48 win Thursday at the OC Sports Center in Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC) action.

“I thought we tightened up a little bit,” Odessa College women’s head coach Ara Baten said. “We were a little big sluggish in some areas, but we tightened up and I think we’re getting better in the transition. We got some easy buckets and that really helped. Our kids played well. They played with great effort and they did well for the most part. There’s still some things that we have to work on. We still need to get better on offense but I’m proud with what we’ve been able to do.”

The Lady Wranglers (15-6, overall, 4-1 WJCAC) were led by Okako Adika, who had 12 points, while Sofia Persson and Geovana Lopes each had 11.

Western Texas College (7-9, 1-4) was led by Morgan Dial who had 14 points while Shuntorri Rodgers had 11 and Brooke McGee had six.

“It was a tough game,” said Western Texas College head coach Darryl Davis. “I didn’t feel like our team was ready to compete with the caliber of Odessa College tonight. I’ve been talking with our players that have not been through this and told them that each of these games presents a new challenge and will be difficult. I told them that Odessa College is a good basketball team. We didn’t communicate well. We didn’t play well. We got what we deserved.”

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Lady Wranglers took a 19-16 lead to end the opening period.

Arielle Adams scored a 3-pointer from the left side of the floor to begin the second quarter for the Lady Wranglers.

Odessa College continued its strong run and a 3-pointer gave the Lady Wranglers a 27-16 lead with 8:27 left in the second quarter and the Lady Westerners called a timeout.

An inside basket by Sofia Persson made it 33-18 as the Lady Wranglers’ run continued.

Brooke MaGee managed to find some hope for the Lady Westerners shortly after, but Odessa College was enjoying a 13-point advantage at that point, with 4:57 left in the second quarter.

The Lady Wranglers’ lead was 40-25 at the halftime break.

A 3-pointer by Yanina Todorova extended Odessa College’s lead to 52-34 with 4:05 left in the third quarter.

The Lady Wranglers’ entered the fourth quarter with a 60-36 lead.

Odessa College used a 6-2 run to begin the fourth quarter.

Persson added a 3-pointer and the Lady Wranglers had a 71-41 lead with 5:06 remaining.

Sasha Schoenborn scored from 3-point land to put Odessa College at an 80-46 advantage.