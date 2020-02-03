COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: UTPB baseball, softball look back; basketball looks ahead to reunion

It was the season-opening weekend for the UTPB baseball and softball teams and both had some early success — and are looking for more.

The Falcons’ baseball team opened its 2020 campaign with a victory against West Texas A&M on Friday before the Buffaloes flexed their No. 15-national ranking with victories on Saturday and Sunday at Roden Field.

“We did everything right,” UTPB coach Brian Reinke said of the season-opening victory on Friday. “With Trever (Berg) going out there, and we’ve sort of come to expect that of him, even though it was his first start here.

“I thought him and (reliever) Danny (Juarez) did a great job on Friday.”

The Falcons (1-2 overall, 1-2 Lone Star Conference) earned a 7-2 victory in Game 1 of the three-game series, then watched West Texas A&M come back with 10-0 and 13-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday.

Though UTPB was unable to get the victories, it did get a chance to look at plenty of players in key conference play that should help the Falcons down the road when the opponent is still tough, but perhaps not quite as formidable as the pitching staff that the Buffaloes can send to the mound.

“That’s probably about as good a pitching staff as you are going to see. They’ll rival a lot of Top-25 Division I baseball staffs,” Reinke said. “We came out the first day buzzing and they (West Texas) came back the second day and it’s all about making adjustments.

“I thought they did a better job in Game 2 and 3 of making adjustments with their hitters versus our pitchers than we did. I thought we did a really tremendous job of taking care of our business on opening day.”

The Falcons’ softball team traveled eight hours to Conroe to compete in the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational at Scrap Yard Sports.

UTPB earned a split on the weekend, capped by a 1-0 shutout of No. 7 Central Oklahoma on Sunday.

That effort was spearheaded by the dominant showing in the circle by Abby Cousins, who was making her first start for the Falcons (2-2) after transferring from Texas A&M-Commerce.

“Abby has only been with us for three weeks,” UTPB softball coach Tiala Tagaloa said. “She only threw 66 pitches for seven innings. She did a phenomenal job. She did exactly what we wanted her to do.”

The Falcons also rose to the occasion against some tough opponents, falling to Henderson State in the first game Saturday before bouncing back with a victory against Southeastern Oklahoma, with Abrie Castillo getting the complete-game victory.

Sunday provided the same pattern as UTPB lost its first game, against Minnesota-Duluth, before coming back with the upset victory in the afternoon.

“This team is super talented,” Tagaloa said. “I think it’s the best team that I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

>> FAMILIAR WOES: UTPB men’s basketball coach Josh Newman quickly identified the difference after the Falcons fell to West Texas A&M, 111-78, Saturday in Canyon: Points off turnovers.

The Falcons generated just eight points after Buffaloes’ miscues. The hosts, however, had a much more dominant evening with the extra possessions, scoring 37 after UTPB’s mistakes.

It made for a tough weekend as the Falcons dropped games at Eastern New Mexico and West Texas A&M.

“Truthfully, a pretty disappointing week for us last week,” Newman said. “We had a chance to go on the road and play at Eastern New Mexico and West Texas and unfortunately for us, we didn’t play very well on Thursday.

“One thing that seems to be recurring for our team is not taking care of the ball. That’s become one of the things, unfortunately, that we’ve become consistent in.”

The Falcons have a chance to right the ship with a pair of home games this week against Oklahoma Christian on Thursday and Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday.

Saturday’s game will have a little more meaning as that’s where Newman was coaching previous to taking over the Falcons’ program in the summer of 2018.

“I don’t know,” Newman said when asked about facing his former team for the first time. “There’s a lot of young men on that roster that we recruited.

“It’s somewhere that my family and myself were for 12 years. It’s going to be quite an emotional game, maybe more for my family than me. I think once the game starts it’s just another game.”

