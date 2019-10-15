HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High Notebook for Oct. 15

The message at practice from head coach Danny Servance to his Odessa High football team Monday afternoon revolved around putting the past behind it.

It’s been consistent following Friday night’s 24-0 loss to Permian at Ratliff Stadium in the annual crosstown showdown. Even with the loss to their rival, Servance said the Bronchos have to stay focused on the bigger picture in District 2-6A.

“I conveyed to them that it was most important thing,” Servance said. “That should be the thing that’s more disappointing than losing to Permian because we’re now 0-1 in district. We have to get back to work and get ready for another tough opponent in Midland Lee.”

Odessa High and Midland Lee meet again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland and as Servance mentioned, the slate doesn’t get any easier.

The Rebels enters Friday’s matchup unbeaten at 6-0 but got pushed for the first time in a while in their district opener against Wolfforth Frenship.

The Tigers took a 28-7 lead on Lee after the first quarter before the Rebels charged back and won going away 59-36.

It added another chapter in an already impressive resume for a Lee offense averaging 583 yards of total offense and 57 points per contest.

“They’re just very explosive whether they run or throw the football,” Servance said of the Rebels. “They have fantastic receivers in (Evan) McMaryion and (Loic) Fouonji and even a kid like (Shemar) Davis, who plays three different positions, can make plays as well.”

The biggest challenge for Odessa High on Friday? How to slow down the freight train that the Rebels’ offense has been to this point.

“You just have to try and make teams one dimensional,” Servance said. “They’re going to leave you guessing. You try to give them looks that will dictate what they’re going to run or throw the ball. It’s hard, but I think that’s what we’ll have to do.”

: Friday was the first time in 26 games that the Bronchos were shut out in a game. The last time that happened prior to Permian was a 49-0 loss to Midland High in 2016. Coincidentally, Permian shut out Odessa High 49-0 the week prior that same season.

The Bronchos will make one of two road trips to Grande Communications Stadium after not playing in Midland at all last season. It’s the first time that’s happened since the 2015 season, when Odessa High faced Midland High and Midland Lee in consecutive weeks. This season, Odessa High faces Midland High in the regular season finale on Nov. 8 back at Grande Communications Stadium.

Sophomore Diego Cervantes made his second career start at quarterback Friday night, but senior Ivan Miranda also made his return to the field. Miranda missed the previous game on Sept. 29 due to a concussion.

Servance wants to see more from both of them moving forward.

“In that type of ball game, there’s a lot of pressure,” he said. “They were both pressed into having to make some decisions with us being behind and trying to throw the ball to get us back in the game. That’s a tough situation to be in, but I thought they were good early.”

On that note, Servance did not name a starter for Friday’s game but did indicate that both Miranda and Cervantes would play against the Rebels.

“It’s too early in the week to make that type of decision,” Servance said. “I would expect both to play. We usually come into a game with that kind of plan, but like I said, it’s too early.”

Midland Lee leads the all-time series 37-21 and the Rebels have won the last four meetings. The Bronchos last won 21-10 in 2014.

Permian 24, JV Red 6; JV White 26, Permian 22; Permian 32, Freshman Red 0; Permian 22, Freshman White 0.

Freshman White and Freshman Red travel to face Midland Lee at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively, Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Midland. JV White and JV Red host Lee at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively, at Ratliff Stadium on the same day.