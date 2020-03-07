  • March 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Everett braces Panthers' victory against Frenship

Posted: Friday, March 6, 2020 11:44 pm

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Everett braces Panthers' victory against Frenship Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Permian boys soccer coach Luis Carmona says the Panthers have been in playoff mode since starting the second half of the District 2-6A season.

They played that way Friday against visiting Wolfforth Frenship.

Scoring two goals in each half, Permian defeated the Tigers 4-1 on the Ratliff Stadium turf field.

Aiden Everett had a brace for the Panthers (8-9-3 overall, 5-3-0 in district, 20 points), while Reese Rivera and Amari Everage each added one goal in the victory.

“It’s a big win, the kids played their tails off,” Carmona said. “I think that finally they started clicking on offense and believing in each other.

“We’ve just been focusing on teamwork. We knew that scoring opportunities were going to be at a minimum and we just wanted to capitalize on them.”

The victory moves Permian six points clear of both Frenship (11-4-1, 3-4-1) and Midland Lee (9-9-2, 3-4-1) in the standings, with two games remaining in the regular season.

Jon Olivarez scored for the Tigers.

The Panthers applied pressure to the Tigers’ back line from the opening whistle and it paid dividends before the game was 10 minutes old.

Taking advantage of a foul on Frenship, Everett calmly stepped up and curled the ball inside the net on a free kick from above the penalty area with just 6:29 elapsed in the first half.

Everett was involved the second goal as well, working in the corner to win the ball from a Tigers’ defender and then firing a cross to Rivera in front of the Frenship net. ivera settled the pass and then fired the eventual game-winning goal past goalkeeper Nicholas Colmenero and the Panthers led, 2-0, with 25:53 to play in the first half.

Just past the midway point of the first half, the Tigers used a quick counterattack to cut into Permian’s lead.

Frenship’s Drew Hocutt raced through defender on the right side and then slotted a cross into the top of the box that Olivarez was able to run down and strike, sending it past Permian goalkeeper Carson Roberts, who had come out to challenge on the play.

That would be as close as the Tigers got as the Panthers regained their two-goal lead on Everage’s blast from 45-yards out that slipped through Colmenero’s fingers with 33:26 to play in the game.

Everett capped the scoring with less than 19 minutes to play when he was able to corral a loose ball over a Panthers’ set play and then slide it past Colmenero.

“We knew what this game meant,” Everett said. “We just wanted to come out and win because we still have a goal of winning the district title.

“It was a good win for us, but we have to forget about it and be ready to go on Tuesday against Midland High.”

