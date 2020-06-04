INDOOR FOOTBALL: Warbirds waiting for next step as CIF nears decision on season

The West Texas Warbirds were supposed to get their inaugural season off the ground in March. The COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.

Some clarity, however, could be provided in the near future.

The Champions Indoor Football league is expected to announce a decision early next week on whether the 2020 season will be played and what the plan will be moving forward.

Warbirds general manager Leif Kertis said he’s been trying to make the best of the current situation.

“We were ready to go and then things with the virus started happening,” Kertis said. “It first caused those shipping problems where we had to postpone the first games and it’s just had that trickle-down effect.”

The Warbirds are one of two teams in Texas along with Amarillo. The league’s other five teams are spread out over Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

Kertis said the fluid situation has made things challenging in terms of what the team would be allowed to do per Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the state health department.

Kertis added that the priority has been getting major professional leagues such as the NBA and NHL back up and running before focusing on indoor sports throughout the state.

If the Warbirds were able to play, Kertis said he’s had preliminary talks with officials at the Ector County Coliseum about a contingency plans that include designating entrances for players and staff along with temperature checks and wearing masks inside the arena.

Those plans still have to be worked out, based on what the CIF ultimately decides to do.

“Once the league says yea or nay, we’re going to have look at it from a perspective of is this what our sponsors paid for and our fans paid for when it comes to our season,” Kertis said.