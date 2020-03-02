  • March 2, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Odessa High continues strong start in win over Abilene Wylie

Odessa High 5, Abilene Wylie 3

Odessa High. 022  100     0   —     5    10     3

Abi. Wylie...... 001  101     0   —     3    10     1

Alexis Villa, Meghan Gattis (4), Sierra Camacho (5) and Abe Molina. Kaylee Philipp, Bailey Buck (3), Rylee Moore (6) and Kaylee  Beard, Minely Avila (4). W — Camacho. L — Philipp. 2B — Odessa High: Christabelle Aguirre, Camacho, Noeli Suarez, Abilene Wylie: Kylie Barnes. 3B — Odessa High: Ebany Valdez, Camacho, Abilene Wylie: Moore.

Records — Odessa High 12-1, Abilene Wylie 11-3.

Posted: Monday, March 2, 2020 8:22 pm

ABILENE The Odessa High softball team continued its strong start to the season with a 5-3 victory at Abilene Wylie Monday at Lady Bulldog Field. The game was moved up a day due to rain in the forecast for Tuesday.

Sierra Camacho led the way for the Lady Bronchos (12-1 overall) finishing 3 for 4 with a double, triple and RBI and scored a run. She also pitched the final three innings in the circle to help seal the win, allowing one run, three hits and three strikeouts.

The Lady Bulldogs (11-3) hung around and had the bases loaded in both the first and fifth innings but were unable to score in both of those frames.

Kaylee Beard, Rylee Moore and Kaylee Philipp each had two hits to lead Abilene Wylie.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, March 2, 2020 8:22 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

