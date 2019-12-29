  • December 29, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian wins Lubbock-Caprock tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian wins Lubbock-Caprock tournament

Posted: Sunday, December 29, 2019 8:19 pm

Odessa American

LUBBOCK For the third consecutive year in a row, the Permian boys basketball team came away with the Lubbock-Caprock tournament championship with a 51-48 win over Midland Christian on Saturday night.

The win not only clinched the tournament title for the Panthers but was also the 500th career win for Permian head coach Tim Thomas.

Dominick Johnson led the way in scoring for the Panthers, finishing with 19 points while Keyonta Johnson had nine and Shy Stephens-Deary had eight.

For Midland Christian, Rayshad Chambers led the way with 19 points while Joseph Venzant had 13 and Mitch McCann had seven.

