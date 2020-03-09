  • March 9, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: Chavez named WJCAC Golfer of the Week

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 8:37 pm

Odessa College freshman Jaden Chavez was announced as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week Monday.

The former Permian standout shot a team-best 64 (-7) during the opening round of the TankLogix Midland College Invitational March 1 at Green Tree Country Club, which tied a tournament record.

Chavez finished the tournament tied for 14th individually and helped Odessa College to a runner-up finish in the tournament.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, March 9, 2020 8:37 pm.

