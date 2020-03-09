COLLEGE GOLF: Chavez named WJCAC Golfer of the Week

Odessa College freshman Jaden Chavez was announced as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week Monday.
The former Permian standout shot a team-best 64 (-7) during the opening round of the TankLogix Midland College Invitational March 1 at Green Tree Country Club, which tied a tournament record.
Chavez finished the tournament tied for 14th individually and helped Odessa College to a runner-up finish in the tournament.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.