HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Permian's Garcia, Andrews boys highlight state qualifiers

LUBBOCK Permian senior Joshua Garcia earned a return trip to the Class 6A state cross country meet at the Region I-6A Championships Monday at Mae Simmons Park.

Garcia finished 17th overall with a time of 15 minutes, 18 seconds to qualify for the state meet Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.

In the team standings, Permian and the Odessa High boys finished 15th and 23rd, respectively. Joseph Flotte (16:36.90) finished as the best runner for the Bronchos.

The Odessa High girls, led by Odalis Lujan (18:47.90), finished 18th.

Three other area teams and two individuals also earned qualified at the state meet in their respective classes.

The Andrews boys finished third to advance and Pecos sophomore Kallie Bullard (12:18.10) and Andrews senior Samantha Jasso (12:35.90) finished ninth and 18th, respectively, to earn spots in Class 4A.

The Crane boys and Wink girls finished third place in 3A and 2A, respectively, to qualify.