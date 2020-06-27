LOOKING BACK: June 28 memories

>> 1954: On this date, Ann Evridge reigned as the Odessa Women’s City Open golf champion. The new champion earned the crown with a 3-and-2 victory against Vera Gilmore in the championship finals. Evridge also earned medalist honors, won the putting contest and finished runner-up in the long-driving contest. … Fort Worth’s Ernie Vossler, the state amateur champion, won the Ranchland Hills Invitational golf tournament in Midland. … The Odessa Oilers were preparing to face off against Artesia, N.M., in a doubleheader at Oiler Park.

>> 1965: The Odessa Drillers defeated the Big Spring Eagles, 26-5, in a semipro game with right-hander Pete Swain going all the way to pick up the victory. … Odessa tennis players picked up four titles at the Highway 80 Tennis Tournament. Odessa’s John Phillips and Midland’s Keith Diepraam won the Men’s Doubles by downing Joe Williams and Rick Meyers by a 6-3, 6-3 count. Kelly McAfee of Odessa hauled in two trophies in the Girls 12 Division.

>> 1982: The Midland Cubs were dealt a 5-2 loss by the Amarillo Gold Sox in Texas League action at Cubs Stadium. Right-handed pitcher Ken Pryce hurled a one-hitter through six innings and a three-hitter through the seventh but took the loss. … The Odessa Dorados split a West Texas-New Mexico semipro league baseball doubleheader in Hobbs, N.M. The Dorados lost the first game, 6-4, and won the second game by the same score.

>> 1998: Former Permian High School basketball standout Angie Braziel, a senior post for the Texas Tech women’s team, earned a spot on the 1998 U.S. Women’s R. William Jones Cup team, a collection of the elite women’s college basketball players who played in two international tournaments in August. Out of the 36 players invited to the tryouts in Colorado Springs, Colo., only 12 were named to the Jones Cup team.