  • September 10, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Sept. 10

Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 4:48 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area Notebook for Sept. 10 By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The silence was deafening.

That’s how Pecos coach Chad Olson described the pregame activities when the Eagles hosted Kermit at Rotary Field.

It was the first home game for Pecos since two of its players, quarterback Jonathan Aguilar (No. 1) and wide receiver Ethan Medina (No. 3), were killed in a car crash in January.

“All that stuff that goes on before a game with the crowd, the bands, none of that was happening,” Olson said. “Everyone was standing on the sideline with 1 and 3 fingers in the air.

“I had prerecorded a message that told the boys that we loved them and we started with a Missing Man formation, without a quarterback or wide receiver. I had spoken with Coach (Bubba) Ross at Kermit and he agreed to do it; all the Kermit players were on one knee out of respect.”

It was personal for Ross as well as he was an assistant at Pecos until taking the top spot at Kermit prior to the 2018 season.

After the pregame ceremony, it was “Get after it time,” Olson said.

Get after it the Eagles and Yellow Jackets did, with Pecos earning a 36-24 victory to cap the emotional evening.

The victory snapped a 10-game losing streak for Eagles and allowed Olson, his coaching staff, players and fans to breathe a little easier.

“You hear people say that you need to step back and look around at moments like that and I did near the end of the game,” Olson said. “And it was kind of odd that there wasn’t a lot of applause when we won.

“I turned around and everywhere I looked at saw the “1” and “3” everywhere. The emotions of the win were awesome, but knowing their brothers were there too; we love our kids and they love us, it was a really neat experience.”

>> NUMBERS GAME: When the final totals were in for the Crane football team in 2018, the stats showed a run-dominated offense that helped the Golden Cranes reach the area round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Crane was led by running back Brandon Cerna as he rushed for 1,777 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. All but 355 yards of the Golden Cranes’ total offense (3,838 yards) came on the ground as they threw just 71 passes and connected for three touchdowns through the air.

That has all changed just two weeks into the 2019 season.

Cerna is still there, but is no longer needed to be the workhorse of an offense that has undergone wholesale changes under new head coach Jeff Cordell.

Already the team has thrown for 442 yards and five scores, both higher totals than last season. But that’s not to say the Golden Cranes haven’t been balanced, as they have rushed for 395 yards in opening with a pair of lopsided victories — 80-6 against Iraan and 43-0 against Colorado City last week.

 >> JUST IN TIME: Watching the scoreboard as Stanton and Wink battled through their nondistrict game Friday, fans could be excused for thinking they had stumbled into a baseball game.

That’s because the visiting Buffaloes held a 2-0 lead with time winding down in the fourth quarter.

Enter Wink’s Zachary Rosas, who was able to find the end zone from 23 yards out for the game’s only touchdown. The two-point conversion was good and the Wildcats held on for the 8-2 victory at home.

Wink coach Brian Gibson left the field impressed by his team’s ability to find a way to the get the victory, along with tenacity of the Stanton team.

“Stanton did a good job of keeping the ball away from us,” Gibson said. “We ran less than 40 plays on offense and just never could get in a rhythm offensively.

“But our defense played really, really good and we found a way to get into the end zone. We talk about learning how to win games like that and I’m really proud of our kids and the fact they were resilient and gave us a chance to win.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

