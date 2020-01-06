WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College moves up three spots in latest poll

The Odessa College women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 20 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association poll, released Monday.

The Lady Wranglers are coming off of two wins over the weekend against Coastal Bend College and Temple College in their first games back in more than a month.

Odessa College was one of four WJCAC teams ranked in the top 25 with South Plains College (No. 2), New Mexico Junior College (No. 6) and Midland College (No. 12).

The Lady Wranglers travel to face Midland College at 5:45 p.m. Thursday at the Chap Center.