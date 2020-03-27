LITTLE LEAGUE: Area teams deal with extended delay

With sports being put on hold all over the country, youth leagues have also been sidelined due to the threat of the coronavirus and that includes Little League baseball in Odessa.

The Odessa Youth Baseball Association teams were getting ready to start their new season on March 16 before everything got put on hold.

Little League International then sent a notice throughout the organization pushing opening day to April 6.

Shortly after, that delay was extended until May 11.

“At the same time, the city’s parks and recreation department came in and said that there can be no organized sports activities at the facilities until further notice,” said Kelly Clark, district administrator for Odessa, Midland and Big Spring. “We don’t know when that will come.

“All of that is still up in the air. It’s unfortunate but we understand as well.”

Now, the players and the coaches are waiting it out in what Clark has called an “extended rain delay.”

Clark is hopeful that they can return to action soon enough.

“Little League doesn’t want to cancel the season,” Clark said. “They don’t want to cancel their tournaments.

“They don’t want to cancel the Little League World Series. We’re just going to wait it out while we can. We can play the spring season well into the summer. We still have an opportunity to get the season squeezed in. We still have a chance to get these kids’ games in and play ball.”

With league play halted, Clayton Elkins, president of Sherwood Park Little League, said the most important item right now is keeping everyone safe.

“Obviously, we’ve stopped play right now,” Elkins said. “That’s just because the most important thing to our league is to keep our children and their families safe.”

While the May 11 date is just the guideline that Little League International put out, Odessa is hopeful of starting play as soon as possible.

“We’ve already handed out uniforms and made our teams. We’re just in a rain delay. Once the weather clears, we’ll play baseball,” Elkins said.

The schedule is going to need a few tweaks to fit in the tournaments including the City Championships, which is usually held around Memorial Day, as well as the district tournament involving all-star teams from each league.

Dates for those tournaments are now up in the air.

“I would imagine that they could move some tournaments around, possibly,” Clark said. “The tournament doesn’t start until June 16 for the all-stars.

“We’d like to get in as much we can before then.”

For the younger divisions, Clark said they can play for most of the summer since they don’t compete in the all-stars, but the ones who are old enough would need to get finished before June 15.

“We’ll have to adjust, but there’s a minimum number of games that the kids would have to play in order to be eligible for all-stars,” Clark said. “They have to play 12 and we already know that the league is going to have to adjust that due to the virus.

“We just don’t have the actual numbers yet on how many games it’ll be.”

As the league awaits the start date, coaches are eager to get back out on the field with their players.

“My thoughts are about my kids,” said Bill Harlow who coaches the Astros in the Major Division (ages 11-12) at Sherwood Park. “I’ve had an opportunity to coach these kids for several years now and I miss the chance to be out on the field to play baseball with them. I miss them.”