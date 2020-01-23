NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes look to turn things around in return home

The change was sudden, and a bit unexpected, when former Odessa Jackalopes coach Todd Watson made the decision to step down from his duties earlier this month.

That moved assistant coach Adam Phillips into the top spot behind the bench and created a quandary for the organization as Phillips, in his first season behind the bench after several years of playing professional hockey, isn’t certified by USA Hockey to run a team on his own.

Don Stone, the newest member of the Jackalopes’ ownership group, helped solve that problem by sending Jason Smith, the head coach of the Atlanta Capitals of the NA3HL, and an affiliate of the Jackalopes, to help Phillips.

“It’s been hectic,” Phillips said. “But it’s kind of starting to slow down a little bit.

“Having Jason here has been huge; he’s been a lot of help. So, I think things are going in the right direction.”

The Jackalopes have been struggling this season, currently sitting seventh in the North American Hockey League’s South Division with a 7-27-1-1 mark.

They have lost 18 straight games, the last victory a 6-1 triumph against the Corpus Christi IceRays on Nov. 15, 2019, at Ector County Coliseum.

The biggest issue for Odessa has been the lack of offense as the team has scored just 58 goals in 36 games, while allowing 149.

To that end, Phillips has made several moves since moving into the top spot. Most recently, the team released or traded 14 players as the organization continues to search for the right combination to provide success on the ice.

Transactions that secured assets for the future, but left the team searching for ways to navigate the present.

“The main thing we are trying to focus on is to get the guys to understand how we have to play to play to have success with the team that we have right now,” Phillips said. “We have to make sure that we have all five guys working together, pulling in the same direction.

“And also making sure that the guys are sticking together, not turning on each other at all and make sure they enjoy coming to the rink every day and pushing each other to get better.”

Included in the housecleaning was leading scorer Vilho Saariluoma (five goals, 11 assists, 16 points) and co-captain Michael Sacco (3-10-13), who was traded to Wilkes-Barre Scranton, much closer to his home of Syosset, New York.

Phillips understands that keeping the players’ morale at a high level is going to be one of the chief challenges of the season as they continue to process the transition at the top of the team.

“For the most part, I think it’s been okay, okay to good. They’ve done a good job of sticking together and having a good locker room, having a good bench during games and understanding what we are trying to do here,” Phillips said.

“And the reality is, whatever happened, happened and the this is where we’re at right now and what matters now is what we do from here on out.”

The Jackalopes face a tough task in the first game home since before Christmas when they host the Amarillo Bulls at 7:15 tonight and Saturday evening at the Ector County Coliseum.

The Bulls are 7-0 this season against Odessa and the second-best team in the league, right behind South Division rival Lone Star.

Phillips knows that the Jackalopes have their hands full tonight.

“It will be nice to be back home this weekend,” Phillips said. “Obviously, Amarillo’s pretty good. We just saw them a couple weekends ago.

“Versus a team like that, we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot, we have to take what’s given. We can’t afford to make some mistakes because against a good team like that, they are going to end up in the back of the net.”