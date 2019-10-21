COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College enters at No. 14 in preseason poll

The Odessa College men’s basketball team was ranked No. 14 in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association Division I rankings, released on Monday. Under then first-year head coach Kris Baumann, the Wranglers finished 28-7 in 2018-19 and won the Western Junior College Athletic Conference title and appeared at the NJCAA National Tournament.

Odessa College is one of three WJCAC teams to make the Top 25. South Plains College and Clarendon College were ranked, No. 9 and No. 21, respectively and New Mexico Junior College received votes in the poll.