  • December 6, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High begin seasons at City Championships - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High begin seasons at City Championships

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Scores

City Championships

Odessa High, Thursday

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Odessa High, 169.100; 2. Permian 158.500.

All-around: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 55.30; and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 55.30; 3. Elijah Lara, Permian, 53.600; 4. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 53.300; 5. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 52.600; 6. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 50.100.

Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.500; and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.500; 3. Seth Regalado, Odessa High 9.300; 4. Johnathan Beck, 9.000; 5. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.800; 6. Elijah Lara, 8.400.

Pommel horse: 1. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.800; 2. Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.300; 3. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.200; 4. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez. Permian, 8.800 and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High; 6. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 8.400.

Rings: 1. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.700; 2. (tie) Vinny flores, Odessa High, 9.600 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.600; 4. Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.500; 5. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.300; 6. Caden Bugg, Permian 8.900.

Vault: 1. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.700; Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.700; Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.700 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.700; 5. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.600; 6. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.600.

Parallel bars: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.800; Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.800 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.800; 4. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.900 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.000; 6. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.700.

High bar: 1. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.000 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.000; 3. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.900; 4. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.300; 5. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.000; 6. Donny Bonilla Permian, 7.400.

———

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Permian, 110.400; 2. Odessa High, 104.650.

All-around: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 38.050; 2. Charity Vore, Permian 36.800; 3. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 35.400; 4. Christa Adjani, 35.350; 5. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 34.500 and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 34.500.

Vault: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.300; 2. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.000 and Charity Vore, 9.000; 4. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.800 and Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.800; 6. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.700.

Uneven bars: 1. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.600; 2. Briidgett Pando, Permian, 9.550; 3. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.250; 4. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.000; 5. Sydney Vaughn, 8.850; 6. Kelsea Whitlock, 8.600.

Balance beam: 1. Brigett Pando, Permian, 9.400; 2. Charity Vore, Permian, 8.700; 3. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.600; 4. (tie) Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.400 and Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.400; 6. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.300.

Floor exercise: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.800; 2. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.500; 3. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.350; 4. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.150; 5. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.000; Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.000 and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.000.

City Championships

 

Odessa High, Thursday

 

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Odessa High, 169.100; 2. Permian 158.500.

All-around: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 55.30; and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 55.30; 3. Elijah Lara, Permian, 53.600; 4. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 53.300; 5. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 52.600; 6. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 50.100.

Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.500; and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.500; 3. Seth Regalado, Odessa High 9.300; 4. Johnathan Beck, 9.000; 5. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.800; 6. Elijah Lara, 8.400.

Pommel horse: 1. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.800; 2. Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.300; 3. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.200; 4. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez. Permian, 8.800 and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High; 6. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 8.400.

Rings: 1. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.700; 2. (tie) Vinny flores, Odessa High, 9.600 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.600; 4. Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.500; 5. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.300; 6. Caden Bugg, Permian 8.900.

Vault: 1. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.700; Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.700; Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.700 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.700; 5. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.600; 6. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.600.

Parallel bars: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.800; Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.800 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.800; 4. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.900 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.000; 6. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.700.

High bar: 1. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.000 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.000; 3. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.900; 4. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.300; 5. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.000; 6. Donny Bonilla Permian, 7.400.

———

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Permian, 110.400; 2. Odessa High, 104.650.

All-around: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 38.050; 2. Charity Vore, Permian 36.800; 3. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 35.400; 4. Christa Adjani, 35.350; 5. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 34.500 and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 34.500.

Vault: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.300; 2. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.000 and Charity Vore, 9.000; 4. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.800 and Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.800; 6. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.700.

Uneven bars: 1. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.600; 2. Briidgett Pando, Permian, 9.550; 3. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.250; 4. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.000; 5. Sydney Vaughn, 8.850; 6. Kelsea Whitlock, 8.600.

Balance beam: 1. Brigett Pando, Permian, 9.400; 2. Charity Vore, Permian, 8.700; 3. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.600; 4. (tie) Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.400 and Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.400; 6. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.300.

Floor exercise: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.800; 2. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.500; 3. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.350; 4. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.150; 5. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.000; Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.000 and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.000.

 

Related Galleries

icon-collection HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: City Championships
 By Michael Bauer Mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:42 pm

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High begin seasons at City Championships By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Permian and Odessa High boys and girls gymnastics teams officially started their 2019-20 season Thursday with the City Championships at Odessa High, but it was the Lady Panthers and the Bronchos who ended up going home happy.

The Permian girls finished with a score of 110.400, while the Lady Bronchos came in second at 104.650 in the team standings.

On the boys side, Odessa High put up 169.100, while the Panthers finished second with 158.500.

The Odessa High boys were helped by Seth Regalado’s and Johnathan Beck’s all-around performances as they both finished with a score of 55.300 to tie for first.

“I was curious in how we were going to perform tonight,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said. “I was wanting to see how our team would do tonight, but overall we played very well tonight.”

The Panthers were led by Elijah Lara, who finished third in the all-around with a score of 53.600.

“I knew we were going to have a hard time,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “It’s a new team with new guys and new experiences, so we knew that there would be some shortcomings. I know that there’s going to be a lot of work to get us to where we want to be.”

For the girls, Permian was led by Bridgett Pando, who scored 38.050 in the all-around to finish first.

She was followed by teammate Charity Vore, who finished at 36.800 to take second.

Sydney Vaughn was third for the Lady Panthers in the all-around, finishing with 35.400.

“For the first meet of the season, I felt like our girls did very well,” Permian girls head coach Brandi Simmons said. “We struggled here and there, but that’s to be expected at the start of the season. We’ll climb to where we need to be when it counts the most.”

Odessa High was led by Christa Adjani in the all-around, placing fourth at 35.350. Kelsea Whitlock was fifth at 34.500, finishing tied with Isabella Fanucci of Permian.

“We had some slips and misses here and there, but overall the girls are looking really good,” Odessa High girls coach Gayla Billingsley said. “I feel like we can do some big things this year and keep improving. Our girls have a great mindset this year.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , , on Thursday, December 5, 2019 10:42 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
53°
Humidity: 49%
Winds: NW at 11mph
Feels Like: 49°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 40°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 60°/Low 37°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 66°/Low 44°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]