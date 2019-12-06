HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High begin seasons at City Championships

City Championships
Odessa High, Thursday
BOYS
Team scores: 1. Odessa High, 169.100; 2. Permian 158.500.
All-around: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 55.30; and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 55.30; 3. Elijah Lara, Permian, 53.600; 4. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 53.300; 5. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 52.600; 6. Donny Bonilla, Permian, 50.100.
Floor exercise: 1. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.500; and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.500; 3. Seth Regalado, Odessa High 9.300; 4. Johnathan Beck, 9.000; 5. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.800; 6. Elijah Lara, 8.400.
Pommel horse: 1. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.800; 2. Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.300; 3. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.200; 4. (tie) Xavier Rodriguez. Permian, 8.800 and Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High; 6. Nathaniel Vela, Odessa High, 8.400.
Rings: 1. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.700; 2. (tie) Vinny flores, Odessa High, 9.600 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.600; 4. Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.500; 5. Xavier Rodriguez, Permian, 9.300; 6. Caden Bugg, Permian 8.900.
Vault: 1. (tie) Donny Bonilla, Permian, 9.700; Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.700; Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.700 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.700; 5. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 9.600; 6. Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.600.
Parallel bars: 1. (tie) Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 9.800; Vinny Flores, Odessa High, 9.800 and Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 9.800; 4. (tie) Caden Bugg, Permian, 9.900 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.000; 6. Joey Vargas, Permian, 8.700.
High bar: 1. (tie) Dylan Akin, Odessa High, 9.000 and Elijah Lara, Permian, 9.000; 3. Jabezz Chavez, Odessa High, 8.900; 4. Seth Regalado, Odessa High, 8.300; 5. Johnathan Beck, Odessa High, 8.000; 6. Donny Bonilla Permian, 7.400.
———
GIRLS
Team scores: 1. Permian, 110.400; 2. Odessa High, 104.650.
All-around: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 38.050; 2. Charity Vore, Permian 36.800; 3. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 35.400; 4. Christa Adjani, 35.350; 5. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 34.500 and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 34.500.
Vault: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.300; 2. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.000 and Charity Vore, 9.000; 4. (tie) Brenna Waddell, Odessa High, 8.800 and Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.800; 6. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.700.
Uneven bars: 1. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.600; 2. Briidgett Pando, Permian, 9.550; 3. Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.250; 4. Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.000; 5. Sydney Vaughn, 8.850; 6. Kelsea Whitlock, 8.600.
Balance beam: 1. Brigett Pando, Permian, 9.400; 2. Charity Vore, Permian, 8.700; 3. Victoria Alvarez, Odessa High, 8.600; 4. (tie) Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 8.400 and Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 8.400; 6. Kayla Cano, Permian, 8.300.
Floor exercise: 1. Bridgett Pando, Permian, 9.800; 2. Charity Vore, Permian, 9.500; 3. Sydney Vaughn, Permian, 9.350; 4. Ashley Kelly, Permian, 9.150; 5. (tie) Kelsea Whitlock, Odessa High, 9.000; Christa Adjani, Odessa High, 9.000 and Isabella Fanucci, Permian, 9.000.
