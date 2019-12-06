HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Permian, Odessa High begin seasons at City Championships

The Permian and Odessa High boys and girls gymnastics teams officially started their 2019-20 season Thursday with the City Championships at Odessa High, but it was the Lady Panthers and the Bronchos who ended up going home happy.

The Permian girls finished with a score of 110.400, while the Lady Bronchos came in second at 104.650 in the team standings.

On the boys side, Odessa High put up 169.100, while the Panthers finished second with 158.500.

The Odessa High boys were helped by Seth Regalado’s and Johnathan Beck’s all-around performances as they both finished with a score of 55.300 to tie for first.

“I was curious in how we were going to perform tonight,” Odessa High boys head coach Trey Enriquez said. “I was wanting to see how our team would do tonight, but overall we played very well tonight.”

The Panthers were led by Elijah Lara, who finished third in the all-around with a score of 53.600.

“I knew we were going to have a hard time,” Permian boys head coach Chris Soto said. “It’s a new team with new guys and new experiences, so we knew that there would be some shortcomings. I know that there’s going to be a lot of work to get us to where we want to be.”

For the girls, Permian was led by Bridgett Pando, who scored 38.050 in the all-around to finish first.

She was followed by teammate Charity Vore, who finished at 36.800 to take second.

Sydney Vaughn was third for the Lady Panthers in the all-around, finishing with 35.400.

“For the first meet of the season, I felt like our girls did very well,” Permian girls head coach Brandi Simmons said. “We struggled here and there, but that’s to be expected at the start of the season. We’ll climb to where we need to be when it counts the most.”

Odessa High was led by Christa Adjani in the all-around, placing fourth at 35.350. Kelsea Whitlock was fifth at 34.500, finishing tied with Isabella Fanucci of Permian.

“We had some slips and misses here and there, but overall the girls are looking really good,” Odessa High girls coach Gayla Billingsley said. “I feel like we can do some big things this year and keep improving. Our girls have a great mindset this year.”