- South Plains College 78, Odessa College 67
ODESSA COLLEGE (14-15 Overall, 7-9 WJCAC)
Tavon Jones 9-16 2-3 21, Tauriawn Knight 2-4 0-0 4, Isaiah Turner 5-9 2-2 14, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 3-6 0-0 9, Mam Ayuel 0-2 0-0 0, Joe Kasperzyk 4-14 3-5 12, Jayscon Bereal 2-6 0-0 5, Lino Manhom 0-0 0-0 0, David Ward 0-4 2-3 2, Azubuike Nwankwo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 12-17 67.
SOUTH PLAINS COLLEGE (20-8, 12-4)
Junior Farquhar 1-2 2-2 4, Benjamin Bayela 7-10 1-2 19, Fredelin De La Cruz 1-6 2-2 4, Rivaldo Soares 4-8 3-5 11, Jevonnie Scott 9-17 4-7 25, Paul Person 1-1 0-0 2, Omar Thielemans 0-0 0-0 0, Yuot Gai 2-7 0-1 4, Bernard Kouma 3-3 2-2 8. Totals 28-57 14-23 78.
Halftime — South Plains College 44, Odessa College 29. 3-Point goals — Odessa College: 5-23 (Turner 2-4, Jones 1-3, Bereal 1-4, Kasperzyk 1-6, Knight 0-1, Ayuel 0-1, Ward 0-4), South Plains College: 8-23 (Bayela 4-7, Scott 3-8, Farquhar 1-2, Gai 0-1, De La Cruz 0-2, Soares 0-3). Total fouls — Odessa College 22, South Plains College 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 26 (Jones 5, Kasperzyk 5), South Plains College 48 (De La Cruz 16). Assists — Odessa College 7 (Jones 3, Kasperzyk 3), South Plains College 17 (Person 4).
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 12:57 am
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall in regular season finale; still alive for Region V Tournament
LEVELLAND The Odessa College men’s basketball team had a chance to clinch the fourth and final spot in the Region V Tournament against South Plains College Thursday.
The Wranglers were unable to pull it off, however, falling 78-67 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference regular season finale at the Texan Dome.
Tavon Jones led Odessa College (14-15 overall, 7-9 conference) with 21 points and five rebounds while Isaiah Turner had 14. Joe Kasperzyk added 12 points off the bench for the Wranglers.
Jevonnie Scott led South Plains (20-8, 12-4) with a game-high 25 point while Benjamin Bayela finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Odessa College still has a chance, however, for that last spot due to Western Texas College and New Mexico Military Institute losing Thursday. In order to break the three-way tie, Odessa College and Western Texas College are tentatively scheduled to play Saturday at Howard College in Big Spring with the winner playing NMMI Monday for the final spot.
The Region V Tournament is scheduled to begin March 4 in Abilene.
