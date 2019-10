BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Permian, Odessa High wrap up weekend in Abilene

ABILENE Permian golfer Zach Robinson earned a Top 10 finish as play wrapped up at the Bill Wallace Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday at Diamondback Golf Club.

Robinson (69-76—145) finished in a tie for seventh along with Keller Gold’s Jackson Naeger (71-74—145) and Keller Blue’s Graham Folse (72-73—145), both of Keller. Folse’s teammate, Matthew Lowell (68-67—135), took the individual title by six shots.

Permian (320-319—639) finished ninth as a team over the two-day tournament while Odessa High finished 18th (383-401—784). Rudy Sanchez (89-84—173) finished as the low Broncho.

Keller Blue (290-284—574) edged out Keller Gold (289-286—575) for the team title.