GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Werner returns to Permian as head coach

While competing as a gymnast at Permian, Casey Werner always envisioned herself as someday being the head coach of the program.

Now, five years later, that dream has become a reality.

Werner, who recently graduated from Tarleton State University, has been named the new head coach of the Permian girls gymnastics program, taking over from mentor Brandi Simmons, who stepped down after 14 years in charge.

“It’s an honor to officially have my dream job,” Werner said. “I’ve always dreamed of being a gymnastics coach since I was little.

“Then when I was at Permian for gymnastics in high school, I was like ‘this is my place. I would love to coach here.’ It’s been very exciting that I’m able to come back to my alma mater and coach the program.”

Werner’s career as a gymnast at Permian was filled with plenty of accomplishments, including being named a 2015 Texas High School Gymnastics Nationals Team Member, as well as earning Elite All-American recognition on vault and floor exercise, and All-American honors for all-around, balance beam and uneven parallel bars during her senior year.

After graduating in 2015, Werner attended Texas Tech for three years before transferring to Tarleton State to complete her degree in kinesiology.

She came back to Permian this spring semester as an intern with Simmons.

While the 2020 season ended early due to COVID-19, Werner said she learned a lot from Simmons about coaching.

Among the biggest things, Werner said, was time management and how to run a practice.

“Learning the different ways that you can run a gymnastics practice and learning how to manage your time on how to run meets was a lot of help,” Werner said. “I can say that having all of that training has helped and will help for the next season.”

Simmons feels very confident about leaving the program in the hands of one of her former athletes.

“Casey comes highly recommended from myself,” Simmons said. “Coming through our program, she knows our tradition. She knows what Permian gymnastics is and what it means.

“I can say that she is the right person for the job. I think you’ll see great things from her. I just wish her the best of luck. I’ll be cheering her from the sidelines.”

Simmons stepped down as head coach to spend more time with her family.

“It was a tough decision,” Simmons said. “But I recently had a son. He’s a year and nine months and I just want to be able to be there for him and any activities that he does and just be more available to my family.

“Gymnastics is my life so it was a very difficult decision, but my family does come first.”

As Werner prepares for her first season in charge, she’s hopeful that she can take the same lessons that she took from Simmons as an athlete and pass it along as a coach now.

“I look forward to building character and athletes and helping them succeed in the sport and also academics,” she said. “A big thing for me in high school was not only coach Simons help us in this sport but she helped us outside of it too.

“She was there for us no matter what. I look forward to being able to do the same with these athletes.”